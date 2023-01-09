Check Presentation Holding check, left to right: Beth Posta, vice president, SECU New Bern-Howell Road Branch; Beth Dudley, assistant branch manager, SECU New Bern-Elizabeth Avenue Branch; Bonita Simmons, Tried By Fire executive director; and Deedra Durocher, Tried By Fire volunteer and resource coordinator.

NEW BERN, N.C., Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SECU Foundation recently announced a grant for Tried By Fire, a Craven County non-profit that helps previously incarcerated women re-enter society through supportive, community-based housing. The grant will support the expansion of services and address increased operational demands on the organization’s New Bern facility.

“Individuals coming out of incarceration generally face many challenges and need care and support to get back on their feet,” said Beth Posta, vice president of SECU’s New Bern-Howell Road Branch. “Tried By Fire gives women the opportunity and resources to invest in themselves and create better lives as successful and productive members of their communities. SECU Foundation is pleased to provide support for this great organization that brings hope and help to so many.”

“Whenever one dreams, all of the parts aren’t defined; the visual that’s clear is the big picture or the end goal,” said Bonita Simmons, Tried By Fire executive director. “Building the house! With this capacity building grant, our organization will have the assistance of experts to help navigate the once dream into a tangible operational reality. Throughout this process, our faith and the support of a generous community has brought us to this point.”

About SECU and SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 85 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $53 billion in assets. It serves over 2.7 million members through 274 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and a Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high-impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $235 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

Contact: Jama Campbell, Executive Director

Office: 919-839-5562 | secufoundation@ncsecu.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bcb7a7c0-872d-4627-be62-5bbe776326a2