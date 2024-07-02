Crav’n Flavor brand to partner with JD Motorsports and driver Ty Dillon for Chicago Pictured is a rendering of the No. 4 Crav’n Flavor Chevrolet that veteran driver Ty Dillon will drive in The Loop 110 Chicago Street Race on Saturday, July 6.

Crav’n Flavor brand to partner with JD Motorsports and driver Ty Dillon for Chicago Pictured is a rendering of the No. 4 Crav’n Flavor Chevrolet that veteran driver Ty Dillon will drive in The Loop 110 Chicago Street Race on Saturday, July 6.

Itasca, Illinois, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Race fans are ready for some “serious satisfaction” in Chicago.

JD Motorsports proudly announces that Crav’n Flavor will team up with veteran driver Ty Dillon for The Loop 110 Chicago Street Race on Saturday, July 6. Ty will jump behind the wheel of the No. 4 Crav’n Flavor Chevrolet for the second annual NASCAR Xfinity Series street race through the Windy City. Crav’n Flavor is a store brand procured by Topco Associates, LLC for member owners.

Crav’n Flavor is one of the leading brands across several food categories, from frozen entrees and pizzas to sweets and savory snacks, and fans have likely seen them in their local grocery stores like Food City, Hy-Vee, Piggly Wiggly, and several other independent retailers throughout the country.

The Chicago Street Race will mark their first official foray into the sport of NASCAR, and driver Ty Dillon couldn’t be happier to help introduce them to the excitement of racing.

“It’s great to have new faces like Crav’n Flavor in the sport,” says Dillon on the partnership. “I’m proud to welcome them into NASCAR. I can’t wait to highlight the brand for shoppers across the country. I’m thankful to Johnny Davis for letting me be the one to introduce Crav’n Flavor to NASCAR fans.”

The No. 4 Crav’n Flavor Chevrolet features a bold orange and black paint scheme to match the bold flavors of the signature Crav’n Flavor line of snacks. The brand is excited for their street race debut in one of the most talked-about NASCAR events of the year.

“We are excited to bring some serious snacking to the NASCAR Chicago Street Race with Crav’n Flavor,” said Kevin Stafford, Vice President of Marketing for K-VA-T Food Stores and Topco member. “We are thrilled to partner with Ty Dillon and his team, and we know our Crav’n Flavor shoppers will be ready to cheer him on this weekend!”

For fans at home, Crav’n Flavor offers a huge selection of race day snacks, ranging from crackers like Crav’n Flavor Cheese Crisps, their signature line of Crav’n Flavor kettle cooked chips, and sweet treats like their Crav’n Flavor fudgy covered cookies, all of which are available at local grocery stores. Fans can head to CravnFlavor.com to find their local stores and stock up for the perfect race day watch party.

Tune in to watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Chicago Street Course on Saturday, July 6, at 2:30 p.m. The race will be broadcast on USA, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90).

**About Crav’n Flavor**

Crav’n Flavor is a brand with a wide variety of craveable meal and snack solutions for on-the-go shoppers. With more than 350 quality and convenient meal and snack solutions ranging from cookies, crackers and salty snacks to frozen appetizers, breakfasts, entrees, desserts and pizza as well as refrigerated cookie dough and beef jerky, Crav’n Flavor has something to satisfy every craving. The brand – developed and managed by Topco Associates, LLC to support member-owners – has products currently available to purchase in thousands of Topco member stores across the country. For more information on Crav’n Flavor or to see where Crav’n Flavor products are available for purchase, visit www.cravnflavor.com.

**About Topco Associates, LLC**

Topco Associates, LLC is an $18.3 billion, privately held, member-owned company that provides aggregation, innovation and knowledge management solutions for its leading food industry member-owners and customers, including grocery retailers, wholesalers, food service, and pharmacy companies. Topco leverages the collective volume, knowledge, and commitment of these companies to create a competitive advantage in the marketplace by reducing costs and offering winning business-building capabilities. Topco manages 20 brands on behalf of its member owners, including the Crav’n Flavor brand. For more information, please visit www.topco.com.

**JD Motorsports**

Team Owner Johnny Davis first began fielding the No. 4 car in what is now the Xfinity Series in 1983, with Joe Henry Thurman as the driver. From 1983-1985, Davis and Thurman competed in 41 races and put the JD Motorsports name on the map. Although JDM has seen a sharp rise in on-track performance in the past few years, success is nothing new to this team. Years of good drivers and excellent runs have paved the way for what JDM is today. [teamjdmotorsports.com]

**A.E. Engine (Sales and Marketing Partner)**

A.E. Engine is a full-service sports sales, marketing, and content creation company. Founded in 2005 by sports publishing and marketing executives, A.E. Engine has earned a reputation for conceiving, creating, and delivering high-quality, premium content and programming for passionate fans. [ae-engine.com]

Attachments

Crav’n Flavor brand to partner with JD Motorsports and driver Ty Dillon for Chicago

Crav’n Flavor brand to partner with JD Motorsports and driver Ty Dillon for Chicago

CONTACT: Heather Warthen Topco Associates LLC 847-329-3375 [email protected]