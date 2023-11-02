Crav’n Flavor, Food Club, Wide Awake Coffee Co. and Topco Members collaborate with Hallmark Channel for Countdown to Christmas Hallmark Channel’s new collaboration with these unique brands will bring festive peppermint-flavored treats to regional retailers and independent grocers across the nation, making it the perfect snack to pair with an all-new Hallmark Channel original movie.

Elk Grove Village, Illinois, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Members within Topco Associates, LLC, are partnering with Hallmark Channel for its Countdown to Christmas promotion with brands including Crav’n Flavor, Food Club and Wide Awake Coffee Co. through December 17, 2023.

“This partnership with Hallmark Channel is an exciting opportunity to build awareness of these brands as well as the limited time offer items available during the holiday season with our shoppers,” said Boyd Irving, Vice President Exclusive Brands for Associated Food Stores and Topco member. “The peppermint-flavored items from these brands are a natural match for the holiday movie watching season.”

Peppermint-flavored limited time offer items include Crav’n Flavor Candy Cane Sandwich Cookie, Food Club Peppermint Ice Cream and Peppermint Twists, and Wide Awake Coffee Co. Peppermint Stick Coffee, available in ground beans and compostable single-serve pods. The brands will also offer peppermint-themed recipes to inspire shoppers and prepare them for a Hallmark Channel holiday movie-watching marathon.

“Our priority is to meet our viewers wherever they are and to bring them new ways to enhance their Hallmark movie viewing experience, and our collaboration with Topco is a perfect example of that goal brought to life,” said Hallmark Media’s Chief Marketing Officer, Lara Richardson. “The taste and smell of peppermint is synonymous with the holiday season, and we’re confident that these collaborations will bring our devoted fans joy, warmth, and comfort – Hallmark’s unique recipe for success.”

The three brands will also be part of Hallmark’s Very Merry Giveaway which is the tentpole sweepstakes hosted on the Hallmark Channel website, offering special prizes each day during Countdown to Christmas.

Additionally, each brand will also have a social media giveaway for shoppers, complete with Hallmark Channel-themed prizes including Hallmark Channel Movie Bingo sheets and Hallmark ornaments.

Crav’n Flavor offers shoppers more than 300 quality and convenient meal and snack solutions ranging from cookies, crackers and salty snacks to frozen appetizers, breakfasts, entrees, desserts and pizza as well as refrigerated cookie dough and beef jerky. To see where Crav’n Flavor products are available for purchase, visit https://cravnflavor.com/where-to-buy/.

Food Club has been a mainstay brand since 1945, offering high-quality products in almost every aisle with over 2,600 items – from baking mixes and canned vegetables to frozen pastas and refrigerated doughs. To see where Food Club products are available for purchase, visit https://foodclubbrand.com/where-to-buy/.

Wide Awake Coffee Co. brings the coffeehouse experience home with premium, specialty-grade coffee products — featuring 100% Arabica ground beans, compostable single-serve pods, ready-to-drink cold brews and creamers. To see where Wide Awake Coffee Co. products are available for purchase, visit https://wideawakecoffee.com/where-to-buy/.

About Topco Associates, LLC.

Topco Associates, LLC is a $17.6 billion, privately held, member-owned company that provides aggregation, innovation and knowledge management solutions for its leading food industry member-owners and customers, including grocery retailers, wholesalers, food service, and pharmacy companies. Topco leverages the collective volume, knowledge, and commitment of these companies to create a competitive advantage in the marketplace by reducing costs and offering winning business-building capabilities. For more information, please visit www.topco.com.

About Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Channel, owned by Hallmark Cards, Inc., is Hallmark Media’s flagship 24-hour cable television network. As the country’s leading destination for quality, feel-good entertainment, Hallmark Channel delivers on the 100-year legacy of the Hallmark brand. The network’s lineup of signature original content includes movies, primetime scripted series, and specials. Dedicated to helping viewers celebrate holidays, seasons, and life’s special moments, Hallmark Channel is home to a host of annual programming events, including the highly successful Countdown to Christmas, which has become a pop culture phenomenon and a beloved holiday tradition for millions of viewers. Rounding out the network’s slate are some of television’s most classic comedies and series, including The Golden Girls, Frasier, and Reba.

CONTACT: Heather Warthen Topco Associates LLC 847-329-3375 hwarthen@topco.com