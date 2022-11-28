Crav’n Flavor, a store brand procured by Topco Associates to support member-owners, is a sponsor of Jack Daniel’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash produced by the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp.

Elk Grove Village, Illinois, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Crav’n Flavor announced today that it is a sponsor of Jack Daniel’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash produced by the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp.

This type of sponsorship is a first for the brand – known for its wide variety of craveable meal and snack solutions for on-the-go shoppers – and one that is not often seen in the store brand space.

“We are excited for consumers to gain exposure to this great brand. As Food City shoppers know, we carry a strong performing store brand with Crav’n Flavor. Sponsoring a national event is just another opportunity for store brands to gain awareness and recognition, which is not as common,” said Dan Glei, executive vice president of merchandising & marketing for K-VA-T Food Stores and Topco member.

Store brands are also seeing an increase in sales across several categories as the country continues to navigate through rising costs of inflation and supply chain challenges. According to Daymon’s 2022 Consumer Holiday Study, which surveyed 1,000 respondents about their top priorities for the upcoming holiday season, shoppers will look to store brands more than in years past to help trim spending while continuing to celebrate the holiday season.

“While Crav’n Flavor is a store brand, it offers shoppers more than 300 quality and convenient meal and snack solutions ranging from cookies, crackers and salty snacks to frozen appetizers, breakfasts, entrees, desserts and pizza as well as refrigerated cookie dough and a new beef jerky line. Crav’n Flavor is also known for its seasonal offerings including award-winning sandwich cookies,” said Michael D’Amour, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Big Y Foods Inc., and Topco member.

Through December 4, shoppers of Crav’n Flavor can enter a sweepstakes to win a trip to New Year’s Live: Nashville’s Big Bash. The grand prize for two people includes roundtrip domestic coach airfare to Nashville, three nights at the Hyatt House Downtown Nashville, two special viewing passes for the Jack Daniel’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, one Music City gift bag, one Music City attraction pass for two people and one autographed guitar. Five runners-up will each receive one autographed guitar. Click here to enter.

Nashville’s Big Bash features hours of live music, fireworks and the signature midnight Music Note Drop. Brooks & Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini and Zac Brown Band are set to headline the free main stage event at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash airs on CBS Television Network Saturday, December 31 (8-10 p.m. ET/PT, 10:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. ET/PT) and is available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Crav’n Flavor, a store brand procured by Topco Associates, LLC to support member-owners, has products which are currently available to purchase in thousands of Topco member stores across the country. To see where Crav’n Flavor products are available for purchase, click here.

For more information on Crav’n Flavor, visit www.cravnflavor.com.

—About Topco Associates, LLC—



Topco Associates, LLC, is an over $17 billion, privately held, member-owned company that provides aggregation, innovation and knowledge management solutions for its leading food industry member-owners and customers, including grocery retailers, wholesalers food service and pharmacy companies. Topco leverages the collective volume, knowledge and commitment of these companies to create a competitive advantage in the marketplace by reducing costs and offering winning business-building capabilities. For more information, please visit www.topco.com.

CONTACT: Phil Barnes Topco Associates, LLC pbarnes@topco.com