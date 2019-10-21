Crawford & Company® Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Crawford & Company®( www.crawco.com ) (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to insurance companies and self-insured entities, will issue its earnings release for its third quarter ended September 30, 2019, on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 4:15 p.m., Eastern time.

The quarterly conference call, to discuss Crawford®’s quarterly earnings and other developments, will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

For audio access only , the call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-374-2518, Conference ID: 8497263.

For audio and slide presentation access , the call is being webcast by West Corporation, https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4486dfzp ; the call can be accessed on the Crawford & Company website at http://investors.crawfordandcompany.com . Please note that individuals dialing into both the call and webcast simultaneously may experience a slight transmission delay.

The financial and statistical information for the earnings call will be placed on Crawford & Company’s website at http://investors.crawfordandcompany.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=83420&p=quarterlyearnings .

For further information regarding this press release, please contact [email protected] . Or contact Bruce Swain at 404-300-1051.

About Crawford®