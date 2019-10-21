Breaking News
Home / Top News / Crawford & Company® Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Crawford & Company® Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Crawford & Company®(www.crawco.com) (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to insurance companies and self-insured entities, will issue its earnings release for its third quarter ended September 30, 2019, on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 4:15 p.m., Eastern time.

The quarterly conference call, to discuss Crawford®’s quarterly earnings and other developments, will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

For audio access only, the call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-374-2518, Conference ID: 8497263.
For audio and slide presentation access, the call is being webcast by West Corporation, https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4486dfzp; the call can be accessed on the Crawford & Company website at http://investors.crawfordandcompany.com. Please note that individuals dialing into both the call and webcast simultaneously may experience a slight transmission delay.

The financial and statistical information for the earnings call will be placed on Crawford & Company’s website at http://investors.crawfordandcompany.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=83420&p=quarterlyearnings.

For further information regarding this press release, please contact [email protected]. Or contact Bruce Swain at 404-300-1051.

About Crawford®

Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD‐A and CRD‐B) is the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to insurance companies and self‐insured entities with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company’s two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company’s ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A) than on the voting Class B Common Stock (CRD-B), subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of CRD-A must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of CRD-B, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75 percent of CRD-A, voting as a class. More information is available at www.crawco.com.

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.