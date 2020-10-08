Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Crawford & Company Launches Virtual Assist, an Online Marketplace

Crawford & Company Launches Virtual Assist, an Online Marketplace

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

The virtual desk solution is powered by Crawford’s full suite of services

ATLANTA, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Crawford & Company® (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporates, is pleased to announce the launch of Virtual Assist, an online marketplace that empowers adjusters to request individual services that support desk adjusting operations. The virtual assist portal provides access to the full suite of Crawford offerings, ranging from digital tools like Crawford’s YouGoLook self-service app to traditional field services like appraisal.

“Crawford is a recognized industry leader in innovation, and we are thrilled to bring this platform to our clients. Virtual Assist® incorporates our cutting-edge technology and services to streamline the claims handling process for adjusters. Claims can now be resolved faster while lowering overall costs,” commented Larry Thomas, global president, Crawford Specialty Solutions.

Adjusters will be able to log on the Crawford’s Virtual Assist platform and quickly select the services that best fit to their needs. The list of offerings includes digital tools (self-service app, 3D scan), on-demand services (roof inspection, property inspection, auto inspection), contractor services (managed repair, emergency services), field services (appraisal, adjustment, content) and expert services (building consultancy, forensic accounting). The solution will be available in the U.S. beginning on October 1, 2020.

“Crawford is committed to developing customer focused solutions that help push the boundaries of the industry. Looking towards the future, we remain focused on bringing forth new approaches that simplify the claims process as we continue to fulfill our purpose of restoring and enhancing lives, businesses and communities around the world,” added Rohit Verma, chief executive officer, Crawford & Company.

To learn more about Virtual Assist, please contact [email protected]

About Crawford®
Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD‐A and CRD‐B) is the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporates with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company’s two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company’s ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A) than on the voting Class B Common Stock (CRD-B), subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of CRD-A must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of CRD-B, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75 percent of CRD-A, voting as a class. More information is available at www.crawco.com.

Tag: Crawford-Products-and-Services

Media Contacts: [email protected]

Lynn Cufley Kiara Reynolds-Westry
+44 207 265 4067 +1 470-396-1989
[email protected] [email protected]

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.