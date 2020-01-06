Crawford® to Present During the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference

ATLANTA, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Crawford & Company® (www.crawco.com) (NYSE:CRD-A) (NYSE:CRD-B), the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to insurance companies and self-insured entities, today announced that Crawford President & CEO, Harsha V. Agadi, and Crawford’s Chief Financial Officer, W. Bruce Swain, will present during the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 4:50 p.m. EST. The conference will be held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, 455 Madison Ave., New York, NY 10022.

Interested investors and other parties may watch a simultaneous webcast of the presentation by going to http://wsw.com/webcast/needham94/crd.b/ . Presentation materials will also be available on the investor relations section of the company’s website. The on-line replay will be available after the webcast and will remain available for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

For further information regarding this press release, please contact [email protected] .