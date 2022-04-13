Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Crawford United Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Crawford United Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 26 mins ago

  • Sales of $27.3 million for the quarter, an increase of 37%
  • Sales of $104.2 million for the year, an increase of 22%
  • Net Income of $5.7 million and earnings per share of $1.66 for the year

CLEVELAND, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Crawford United Corporation (OTC: CRAWA), a growth-oriented holding company serving diverse markets, today reported results for the three-month and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2021.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, sales were $27.3 million compared with $19.9 million in the same period last year, an increase of 37%.  In this quarter, the Company recorded operating income of $0.7 million compared with operating income of $1.7 million in the same period last year.  Net income was $0.1 million, or $0.02 per fully diluted share, compared to $2.1 million, or $0.63 per fully diluted share in the fourth quarter of the prior year.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, sales were $104.2 million compared with $85.1 million in the same period last year, an increase of 22%.  In this twelve-month period, the Company recorded operating income of $7.0 million compared with operating income of $7.5 million last year. Net income was $5.7 million, or $1.66 per fully diluted share, compared with net income of $5.8 million, or $1.76 per fully diluted share last year.  

For the quarter and the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, the increases in sales were primarily due to the acquisitions during 2021 of Komtek Forge, Global-Tek Manufacturing and Emergency Hydraulics, as well as organic growth and a recovery in customer demand as we emerge from the global pandemic. Net income for the quarter was negatively impacted by a $1.0 million charge related to year-end audit adjustments to certain accrued expenses, in particular inventory and state income tax expenses.

Brian Powers, Chairman and CEO, stated, “Although our margins have been impacted by labor shortages and supply chain pressures, we are pleased with the ongoing success of our business model. Crawford United is continuing to explore opportunities for increased revenue and improved profitability, always with an eye towards additional acquisitions.”

About Crawford United Corporation. Crawford United Corporation is a growth-oriented holding company providing specialty industrial products to diverse markets, including healthcare, aerospace, education, transportation, and petrochemical. The company currently operates three business segments. The Aerospace Components business specializes in highly complex precision components for customers in the commercial and military aviation industry, offering complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions. The Commercial Air Handling business is a leader in designing, manufacturing, and installing highly customized, large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial air handling solutions, primarily for hospitals and universities. The Industrial Hose business is a premier manufacturer of flexible interlocking metal hoses and a distributor of a full line of branded silicone, plastic, rubber, hydraulic, marine and fuel hose products. For more information, go to www.crawfordunited.com.

Information about Forward Looking Statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “Safe Harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements made regarding the company’s future results. Generally, these statements can be identified by the use of words such as “guidance,” “outlook,” “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “seeks,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would” and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements, or other statements made by the Company, are made based upon management’s expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and are subject to uncertainties and factors (including, but not limited to, those specified below) which are difficult to predict and, in many instances, are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, actual results of the Company could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward looking statements. These uncertainties and factors include the Company’s ability to successfully integrate acquisitions, and manage the larger operations of the combined businesses, the Company’s dependence upon a limited number of customers in the aerospace industry, the highly competitive industry in which the Company operates, which includes several competitors with greater financial resources and larger sales organizations, the Company’s ability to capitalize on market opportunities in certain sectors, the Company’s ability to obtain cost effective financing and the Company’s ability to satisfy obligations under its financing arrangements, shortages in supply or increased costs of freight, labor or necessary products, components or raw materials, statements related to the expected effects on the Company’s business of the COVID-19 pandemic, the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and impact on the demand for the Company’s products,  actions that governments, businesses and individuals take in response to the pandemic, including mandatory business closures and restrictions on onsite commercial interactions and any re-imposed public health measures or tightened public health restrictions in response to any increased spread of new strains of COVID-19 in the Company’s markets, the impact of the pandemic and actions taken in response to the pandemic on global and regional economies and economic activity, the pace of recovery when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, efforts made to combat COVID-19, including vaccine development and distribution, general economic uncertainty in key global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth, including the economic impact of inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as the risks described from time to time in the Company’s reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Further information on potential factors that could affect the financial results of the Company and its forward-looking statements is included in its most recent Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as may be required by law. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Brian E. Powers
Chairman & CEO
216-243-2449
bpowers@crawfordunited.com 
“Crawford United has a great future behind it.”

 

CRAWFORD UNITED CORPORATION
Consolidated Income Statement (Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended     Twelve Months Ended  
    December 31,     December 31,  
                                                         
    2021           2020           2021           2020        
Sales   $ 27,320,481     100 %   $ 19,933,941     100 %   $ 104,162,227     100 %   $ 85,069,900     100 %
Cost of Sales     22,588,935     83 %     15,562,250     78 %     82,249,762     79 %     66,138,610     78 %
Gross Profit     4,731,546     17 %     4,371,691     22 %     21,912,465     21 %     18,931,290     22 %
                                                         
Operating Expenses:                                                        
Selling, general and administrative expenses     4,055,332     15 %     2,714,323     14 %     14,922,213     14 %     11,478,837     13 %
Operating Income     676,214     2 %     1,657,368     8 %     6,990,252     7 %     7,452,453     9 %
                                                         
Other (Income) Expenses:                                                        
Interest charges     187,892     1 %     211,453     1 %     881,741     1 %     952,192     1 %
Other (income) expense     (119,805 )   -1 %     (1,047,913 )   -5 %     (1,254,432 )   -1 %     (974,980 )   -1 %
Total Other (Income) and Expenses     68,087     0 %     (836,460 )   -4 %     (372,690 )   0 %     (22,788 )   0 %
Income before Income Taxes     608,127     2 %     2,493,828     12 %     7,362,942     7 %     7,475,241     9 %
Income tax expense     543,429     2 %     414,938     2 %     1,709,644     2 %     1,635,854     2 %
Net income   $ 64,698     0 %   $ 2,078,890     10 %   $ 5,653,298     5 %   $ 5,839,387     7 %
                                                         
Net income per common share                                                        
Basic   $ 0.02           $ 0.63           $ 1.66           $ 1.76        
Diluted   $ 0.02           $ 0.63           $ 1.66           $ 1.76        
                                                         
Weighted average shares outstanding                                                        
Basic     3,408,906             3,325,300             3,405,061             3,319,731        
Diluted     3,409,819             3,326,134             3,405,061             3,320,553        

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.