Breaking News
Home / Top News / Crawford United Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results

Crawford United Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

CLEVELAND, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Crawford United Corporation (OTC: CRAWA), a diversified holding company engaged in specialty aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose business segments, today reported results for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, sales were $22.2 million compared with $19.8 million in the same period last year, an increase of 13%.  In this quarter, the Company recorded operating income of $2.6 million compared with operating income of $2.5 million in the same period last year, an increase of 4%. The increases in sales and operating income were the result of organic growth, primarily in the commercial air handling segment of the company.  Net income was $1.7 million, or $0.52 per fully diluted share, compared to $1.5 million, or $0.48 per fully diluted share in the prior year, an increase of 13%.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, sales were $68.6 million compared with $45.2 million in the same period last year, an increase of 52%.  In this nine-month period, the Company recorded operating income of $7.9 million compared with operating income of $4.9 million in the same period last year, an increase of 61%.  The increases in sales and operating income were the result of the acquisition of CAD Enterprises effective July 1, 2018 and organic growth in the other operating segments.  Net income was $5.3 million, or $1.64 per fully diluted share, compared with net income of $2.3 million, or $0.71 per fully diluted share last year, an increase of 133%.

Brian Powers, Chairman and CEO, stated, “We are pleased with the profitable growth of our business during the third quarter and expect business conditions to remain robust for the foreseeable future.  In addition to our focus on organic growth within our existing business segments, Crawford United continues to actively seek strategic and opportunistic acquisitions. To help fund these opportunities, we have increased the principal amount of our revolving credit facility from $12,000,000 to $20,000,000 and extended the maturity date to June 2024.  We continue to maintain low leverage ratios and to pay down debt through free cash flow generation.”

About Crawford United Corporation. Founded in 1910, Crawford United Corporation is a growth-oriented holding company providing specialty industrial products to diverse markets, including healthcare, aerospace, education, transportation, and petrochemical. The company currently operates three business segments.  The Aerospace Components business specializes in highly complex precision components primarily for customers in the commercial aviation industry, offering complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions. The Commercial Air Handling business is a leader in designing, manufacturing, and installing highly customized, large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial air handling solutions. The Industrial Hose business is a premier manufacturer of flexible interlocking metal hoses and a distributor of a full line of branded silicone and hydraulic hose products to diverse industrial markets. For more information, go to www.crawfordunited.com.

Information about Forward Looking Statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “Safe Harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements made regarding the company’s future results. Generally, these statements can be identified by the use of words such as “guidance,” “outlook,” “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “seeks,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would” and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results and events may differ significantly from those anticipated as a result of risks and uncertainties, including deterioration of or instability in the economy, the markets the Company serves and the financial markets, developments and uncertainties in U.S. laws and policy, decreased availability or increased costs of materials used in producing the Company’s products, contractions or growth rates and seasonality or cyclicality of markets the Company serves, competition, loss of any key customer, the Company’s ability to successfully integrate the businesses it acquires and achieve the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions, the impact of divestitures and dispositions, the impact of the Company’s debt obligations on its operations and liquidity, as well as the risks described from time to time in the company’s reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Further information on potential factors that could affect the financial results of the Company and its forward-looking statements is included in its most recent Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as may be required by law. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact: Brian E. Powers, 216-496-3238

CRAWFORD UNITED CORPORATION
Consolidated Income Statement (Unaudited)
         
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   September 30,
                     
      2019     2018       2019     2018  
Sales   $ 22,244,681 100 %   $ 19,771,137 100 %     $ 68,595,404 100 %   $ 45,243,029 100 %  
Cost of Sales     17,257,118 78 %     15,320,915 77 %     $ 53,551,020 78 %     34,287,788 76 %  
Gross Profit     4,987,563 22 %     4,450,222 23 %       15,044,384 22 %     10,955,241 24 %  
                     
Product development costs     0 %     0 %       0 %     220,418 0 %  
Selling, general and administrative expenses     2,428,784 11 %     1,978,943 10 %       7,122,981 10 %     5,803,514 13 %  
Operating Income     2,558,779 12 %     2,471,279 12 %       7,921,403 12 %     4,931,309 11 %  
                     
Interest charges     321,994 1 %     286,684 1 %       872,646 1 %     453,372 1 %  
Loss on sale of business     0 %     0 %       0 %     1,160,574 3 %  
Other (income) expense, net     3 0 %     97,412 0 %       1,664 0 %     205,678 0 %  
Income before Income Taxes     2,236,782 10 %     2,087,183 11 %       7,047,093 10 %     3,111,685 7 %  
Income tax expense     541,914 2 %     590,104 -1 %       1,775,288 3 %     846,229 2 %  
Net income   $ 1,694,868 8 %   $ 1,497,079 8 %     $ 5,271,805 8 %   $ 2,265,456 5 %  
                     
Net income (loss) per common share                    
Basic   $ 0.59   $ 0.55     $ 1.89   $ 0.80  
Diluted   $ 0.52   $ 0.48     $ 1.64   $ 0.71  
                     
Weighted average shares outstanding                    
Basic     2,850,958     2,720,654       2,787,845     2,826,347  
Diluted     3,249,233     3,092,520       3,223,004     3,186,946  
                     
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.