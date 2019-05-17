CRAY, EMCI, CHSP Shareholder Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – CRAY, EMCI, CHSP

NEW YORK, May 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating Cray Inc. (NASDAQ: CRAY), EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EMCI), and Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE: CHSP) in connection with the sale of these companies. On behalf of the shareholders of these companies, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Shareholders of these companies are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected] .

Cray Inc. (NASDAQ: CRAY)

The investigation concerns whether Cray Inc. and its Board of Directors violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed sale of Cray Inc. to Hewlett Packard Enterprise. To learn more about the Cray investigation and your legal rights and options, please visit: Cray Inc. Merger .

EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EMCI)

The investigation concerns whether EMC and its Board of Directors violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed sale of EMC to Employers Mutual Casualty Company. To learn more about the EMC investigation and your legal rights and options, please visit: EMC Merger .

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE: CHSP)

The investigation concerns whether Chesapeake Lodging and its Board of Directors violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed sale of Chesapeake Lodging to Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. To learn more about the Chesapeake Lodging investigation and your legal rights and options, please visit: Chesapeake Lodging (CHP) Merger .

