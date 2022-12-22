BUFFALO, Wyo., Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Buffalo Federal Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Crazy Woman Creek Bancorp, Inc. (OTCPink: CRZY) today announced its Board of Directors declared an annual cash dividend of $0.31 per share, payable on January 3, 2023, to shareholders of record as of December 6, 2022.

“This dividend continues to be a testament to the strength of our core banking activities and financial performance of our franchise. We are pleased that our earnings growth provides us the opportunity to pay a cash dividend to our shareholders and support future growth at the Bank,” stated Paul M. Brunkhorst, Buffalo Federal Bank’s President and CEO. At the stock price of $26.45 per share at the market close of our September 30, 2022 fiscal year-end, the current dividend equates to a yield of 1.17% on an annualized basis.

The Company’s fiscal year 2022 operating results were the second-best in its 86-year history; with net income of $1,558,145 corresponding to an annualized return on equity (ROE) of 11.19% and an annualized return on assets (ROA) of 0.92%. The Company had $174.0 million in total assets, $130.5 million in net loans, $154.8 million in total deposits, and $11.6 million in total stockholders’ equity at September 30, 2022.

About the Company

Crazy Woman Creek Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Buffalo Federal Bank, a Wyoming State Chartered community bank. Thanks to local control with an eye on expanding area economies, we have grown to meet the banking needs of communities throughout Central Wyoming with the Banks of Buffalo, Sheridan, Gillette and BFSB Mortgage of Evanston. Headquartered in Buffalo, Wyoming our bank remains a vital business and community partner since founding in 1936. We take great pride in meeting the banking needs of communities throughout Central Wyoming with a passion for local decision-making and personal involvement in our communities. Our vision remains to be the premier community bank serving the needs of individuals, families and businesses throughout Central Wyoming. The shares of Crazy Woman Creek Bancorp, Inc. are traded on the OTCPink under the symbol “CRZY.”

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this release that are not historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements concerning future operations, results or performance, are hereby identified as “forward looking statements”. Crazy Woman Creek Bancorp, Incorporated cautions that such “forward looking” statements,” wherever they occur in this release or in other statements attributable to Crazy Woman Creek Bancorp, Incorporated are necessarily estimates reflecting the judgment of Crazy Woman Creek Bancorp, Incorporated senior management and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the “forward looking statements.” Some factors that could affect the accuracy of such “forward looking statements” include general economic conditions, especially in Wyoming the performance of the capital markets; changes in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships; changes in accounting and tax principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; changes in the competitive environment in the market served by Crazy Woman Creek Bancorp, Incorporated; and changes in the loan portfolio and the deposit base of Crazy Woman Creek Bancorp, Incorporated. Crazy Woman Creek Bancorp, Incorporated disclaims any intent or obligations to update such “forward looking statements.”

