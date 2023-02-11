SAN DIEGO, Feb. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBU). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who acquired Caribou Biosciences securities (a) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company’s July 23, 2021, public offering; and/or (b) between July 23, 2021 and December 9, 2022 both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors are hereby notified that they have until April 11, 2023, to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

What actions may I take at this time? If you suffered a loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

To join this action, you can click or copy and paste the link below into a browser:

There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Caribou Biosciences class action lawsuit alleges that the Offering Documents issued in connection with the Company’s July 23, 2021 IPO were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Additionally, the plaintiff alleges that between July 23, 2021 and December 9, 2022, the Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Caribou Biosciences class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share any potential future recovery of the Caribou Biosciences class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

For more information regarding the lead plaintiff process please refer to https://www.johnsonfistel.com/lead-plaintiff-deadlines .

