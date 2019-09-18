Breaking News
Home / Top News / Create® Wins Silver Best in Biz Awards 2019 International for Most Innovative Healthcare Product of the Year

Create® Wins Silver Best in Biz Awards 2019 International for Most Innovative Healthcare Product of the Year

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Create® today announced it has been named a Silver winner of the Most Innovative Product of the Year in the Healthcare category for the Best in Biz Awards 2019 International. An alternative cost saving health plan option, Create partners directly with the top integrated health care delivery systems in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut to improve care and reduce costs by an average of 10-24%. Create members can choose to receive all of their health care from one integrated hospital system and its affiliated providers or from the full spectrum of integrated systems. Lower payroll contributions and improved benefits incent members to select various health system options.

Create’s new health plan model is designed to address fragmentation of care, misaligned incentives, and the lack of market competition resulting from providers increasingly merging with delivery systems. Create contracts with the tri-state’s best integrated hospital and provider systems on behalf of Commercial, Labor, and Public Sector plan sponsors, transforming each system into a high-quality, low cost narrow provider network. Create also offers a more flexible option with all of its integrated system partners combined into one network. Using a cloud-based, state-of-the-art technology platform, Create members can compare costs, doctors, and locations of all available systems to determine the plan and network that best suits their needs. The augmented customer experience also includes a cutting-edge mobile app, dynamic member and administrator portals with real-time and easy-to-use information, as well as Concierge Service and member advocacy. Create is operated by Brighton Health Plan Solutions, a health care enablement company with 30 years of TPA (third party administrator) experience in the NY tri-state market.

Create was developed to transform health care delivery and give plan sponsors more choice in what they purchase,” said Michelle Zettergren, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Create. “Our customers are thrilled by their employees’ access to top local providers at a better cost. We are honored by the recognition from Best in Biz Awards 2019 International and the attention it brings to this much-needed innovation in the US health care system.”

“By partnering with leading integrated hospital and provider systems, we’re tackling the root issues plaguing American health care. We’re excited to be recognized for our work to expand choice, lower costs, and improve patient outcomes,” said Rondi Rabuse, President of Network, Create.

Best in Biz Awards 2019 International is the only independent global business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications from around the world. Close to 300 public and private companies from all sectors of the global economy and more than 30 countries competed in Best in Biz Awards’ 7th annual International program. Winners were determined based on scoring from an independent panel of judges hailing from a wide spectrum of top-tier publications and media outlets from 11 countries. For more information about the International program and the complete list of 2019 award winners, see: http://intl.bestinbizawards.com/intl-2019-winners.

About Create®
Founded in New York City, Create® is revolutionizing health care with a new self-funded alternative to traditional health plans. Create believes total cost, clinical and service quality, and population health are improved when patients develop a long-term relationship with their doctors. At open enrollment, Create empowers families to choose a health plan built around a high-performing integrated health system that can facilitate coordinated, comprehensive care with expertise in a wide range of specialties. Create is the first to align interests across providers, patients, and plan sponsors to deliver personalized, high-quality, high-value care at a lower cost. Learn how Create is protecting the future of health care with an approach where everyone wins at createhealthplans.com.

About Best in Biz Awards
Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has made its mark as the only independent business awards program judged each year by a who’s who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in more than 80 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information about the International program, see: http://intl.bestinbizawards.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Lexy Siegel, Group Gordon, (212) 784-5727, [email protected] 

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.