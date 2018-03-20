Creating Customer Centric Solutions: Aislelabs Partners with Huawei OpenLab Dubai

TORONTO, March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Huawei, a leading global ICT solutions provider, has established an end-to-end ICT solutions portfolio that gives customers competitive advantages in telecom and enterprise networks, devices and cloud computing.

Huawei has been opening a series of laboratories around the world to build innovative, customer-centric solutions. Their open and flexible platform is tailored for partners and clients to cultivate solutions that are fully supported by the ecosystem.

Aislelabs is pleased to announce that their enterprise-grade guest WiFi, location analytics, and WiFi marketing platforms are now available as part of Huawei OpenLab Dubai. The Aislelabs Connect and Flow platforms are hardware agnostic, utilizing enterprise-level routers and access points — such as the ones Huawei builds — in order to glean demographic and location based data to understand the customer journey within a physical space such as an airport, mall, or sporting arena.

Huawei OpenLab was launched in Dubai in 2017; it is part of Huawei’s Global OpenLab program that brings together partners and customers from around the world to collaborate, discuss and develop customer-centric and innovative solutions that enable digital transformation, while promoting industry ecosystem development. By the end of 2019, Huawei aims to increase the total number of OpenLabs to 20 around the world.

Since its launch, Huawei and its partners developed solutions for a range of verticals from public safety and smart city to oil and gas and transportation. Aislelabs joins more than 80 other global technology leading companies to help create answers to business difficulties.

Aislelabs is excited to build a closer partnership with Huawei and proud to demonstrate the raw power of their technology platform in conjunction with Huawei’s infrastructure at the Dubai OpenLab.

The open nature of Huawei’s platform allows partners to identify bottlenecks or difficulties in order to reduce development costs while creating competitive solutions that improve delivery quality and faster deployment.

This strategy of cultivating joint solutions allows Aislelabs to accelerate product improvements as well as showcase the benefits of our platform in a real-world setting to customers. It also demonstrates key features to develop scenario-based industry solutions by presenting how the Aislelabs platform operates on Huawei’s infrastructure.

Aislelabs services numerous industry verticals including airports, retail, brands, coffee shops, cafes, restaurants, venues, hospitality, and shopping centres. To learn more about Aislelabs, visit their website at http://www.aislelabs.com or contact Aislelabs at 1 (888) 765-3645 or by email media(at)aislelabs(dot)com.

About Aislelabs Inc.: Aislelabs is a technology company offering the most advanced WiFi location marketing, advertising, and analytics platform in the market. They help clients build relationships with visitors and shoppers, marketing to them based on their behaviour inside brick-and-mortar spaces. Aislelabs technology empowers their clients to target audiences across all digital channels and create high-impact campaigns with measurable ROI.