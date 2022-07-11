Creative Bus Sales collaborates with Forest River, Q’Straint, BraunAbility, and Freedman Seating on the New 2022 Ford E-Transit

Breaking News
The new E-Transit passenger van distributed by CBS will give customers the confidence in the highest standards of quality, safety, and reliability that each brand has achieved in their respective product specialties.

INDIANAPOLIS, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Creative Bus Sales, the nation’s largest bus dealership, has collaborated with Forest River, Q’straint, BraunAbility, and Freedman Seating to construct a fully integrated Ford E-Transit Passenger conversion van on the trusted Ford Transit E-Transit cargo van. At the request of Creative Bus Sales, the parties came together to offer a fully validated, unique passenger version of the E-Transit van, not currently offered by Ford. The new E-Transit passenger van distributed by CBS will give customers the confidence in the highest standards of quality, safety, and reliability that each brand has achieved in their respective product specialties. The certified, tested products for the E-Transit include the addition of Freedman 3-Point removable rear passenger seating, the Q’Straint OMNI floor, rear HVAC system, and multiple wheelchair accessory options such as a BraunAbility rear power lift or ramp and ADA-Approved tie-down positions. Currently, this system is exclusively distributed by Creative Bus Sales.

“We are excited to have this group of innovative companies working together to promote a fully integrated, tested Ford E-Transit,” says T.J. Matijevich, Vice President & General Manager of Creative Bus Sales.

“The system is the culmination of years of discussion and testing by the companies and showcases our alignment and excitement to jointly support customers with EVs for many years to come,” says David Wright, President of Forest River Bus. 

“The industry has been anticipating such a solution, and we are honored to be part of this collaboration between industry leaders and new technologies,” says Patrick Girardin, Co-President of Q’Straint.

“The people of BraunAbility have a long and successful history of collaboration with Creative Bus Sales and Forest River,” says Kevin McMahon, Executive Vice President of BraunAbility. “The Ford Transit is the number one selling paratransit vehicle globally, and we are very pleased to support the launch of the world’s first zero-emissions vehicle, the E-Transit, for this vocation.”   

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of this program,” says Dan Cohen, president of Freedman Seating. “Creative’s commitment to safety and quality are perfectly in sync with our mission to deliver the safest passenger seats in the market. When someone rides in one of these vans, they know no corners have been cut.”

About Creative Bus Sales
Creative Bus Sales represents over 20 top manufacturers in multiple locations across the country. We’ve become the nation’s largest dealership by listening to our customers since 1980.  Visit us at CreativeBusSales.com or on social media: Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn. 888.633.8380. Sales@CreativeBusSales.com.

