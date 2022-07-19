Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Creative Bus Sales Orders First One Thousand Ford Electric Vans From Forest River

Creative Bus Sales Orders First One Thousand Ford Electric Vans From Forest River

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

1,000 E-Transit Ordered

1,000 E-Transit Ordered
1,000 E-Transit Ordered

INDIANAPOLIS, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Creative Bus Sales, the nation’s largest bus dealership, announced the purchase of the first one thousand brand-new Ford E-Transit vans from Forest River. Forest River has inked a partnership with Ford Motor Company to enable them to complete passenger upfits on the E-Transit 350 Cargo vans. The E-Transit is Ford’s first OEM electric, large passenger vehicle and is built using the trusted Transit 350 Cargo Van platform.

“We are proud to be the first customer to make a significant investment in the innovative and versatile E-Transit platform,” says TJ Matijevich, Vice President & General Manager of Creative Bus Sales. “This is the initial step to show our commitment to a sustainable future which includes educating both employees and customers, increasing accessibility to green tech, and investing in charging infrastructure. A key component of that initiative is prioritizing the largescale adoption of electric vehicles.” 

“Forest River is thrilled to see Creative’s continued dedication to electric vehicles, and we’re excited to deliver the first 1,000 E-Transits vans,” says David Wright, President of Forest River.

The E-Transit is an electric, full-size cargo van with a battery capacity of 68 kWh which produces peak power of 198 kW, equivalent to 266 horsepower and 317-foot pounds of torque. The single-pack Lithium-ion battery has a rated charge time of eight hours from 0-100% (with 48A power) and is located underfloor, which does not diminish passenger or cargo volume. Regenerative braking, reduced maintenance costs, digital connectivity, and industry-leading telematics are only a few of the benefits of switching to an E-Transit.

E-Transits with several seating configurations, including up to 12 passengers (plus driver) or up to two wheelchair positions, are available for immediate delivery. Even more floorplan options will be available later this year when another large order of E-Transits is anticipated. Reach out to the Creative Bus Sales team to learn more about the Ford E-Transit or to order your own.

ABOUT CREATIVE BUS SALES
For over 40 years, Creative Bus Sales is the nation’s largest bus dealership, representing over 20 top manufacturers in multiple strategic locations across the country. With hundreds of units in stock, including alternative fuel buses and vans, Creative offers new and used bus sales, online parts ordering, service, warranty, in-house financing, and alternative fuel conversions, including CNG, propane, and electric. Visit us at CreativeBusSales.com or on social media: Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn. 877.978.5378. Sales@CreativeBusSales.com.

Related Images

Image 1: 1,000 E-Transit Ordered

Creative Bus Sales Orders First One Thousand Brand-New Ford Electric Vans

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • 1,000 E-Transit Ordered

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.