Creative Learning Corporation Announces Bricks 4 Kidz® Master Franchise Awarded in India to FranGlobal

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Creative Learning Corporation, the parent company of the STEAM-based educational franchise Bricks 4 Kidz, announces the brand’s expansion into India.

Bricks 4 Kidz, the largest provider of STEAM Education in the world and #1 awarded children’s enrichment company, has signed a master franchise agreement with FranGlobal to expand its market presence in India. FranGlobal will be opening new franchise opportunities with plans to expand by more than 50 locations and growing the brand’s presence and influence in the region.

Commenting on the collaboration, Ms. Venus Barak, CEO FranGlobal says, “We are very excited with our partnership with Bricks 4 Kidz which is a global top brand in working with kids in the best available fun way possible to help them build their cognitive skills and overall personality development. The Bricks 4 Kidz program will get more critical going forward as education is no longer confined to academics. We look forward to facilitating the brand to enter metro cities in the country. We hope to work alongside schools and teachers in having a positive impact on children.”

We remain focused on what we do best…offering powerful technology-driven 21st Century STEAM programming skills to children between the ages of 3-13…all while making learning fun. Christopher Rego, the CEO of Creative Learning Corporation stated, “Bricks 4 Kidz is thrilled to partner with FranGlobal. Their experience and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to build a world-class innovative STEAM enrichment program. Our expansion in India comes at a time when parents are encouraging their kids to learn STEAM skills that are required for a successful future. Our goal is to make sure every child has access to the quality STEAM education they deserve.”

About FranGlobal:

FranGlobal is perfectly positioned to help the Bricks 4 Kidz brands enter and expand in Indian Sub-Continent & abroad. Being the international business arm of Asia’s largest franchising solutions company, Franchise Holdings India Limited, FranGlobal has successfully partnered with premium brands from more than 25 countries, with a mission to create tomorrow’s multinationals. We pioneer as one of the leading franchise consulting companies with leadership for master franchising in India & Asia, our tailor-made franchise consulting services and solutions assist businesses across the international brands, industries and topographies to provide successful entry in Indian market.

About Creative Learning Corporation:

Creative Learning Corporation entity BFK Franchise Company LLC (Bricks 4 Kidz) has brought hands-on learning opportunities to after-school STEAM programs, in-school workshops, summer camps and birthday parties since 2009. With more than 450 locations around the globe, thousands of children participate in our programs located in schools, community centers and creativity centers every week. This dedication to excellence earned us the #1 spot as the best children’s enrichment program 3 years in a row. With the addition of our online presence, we will expand our reach tremendously to help children who are located anywhere. They can access the learning platform any time, any day, from anywhere in the world.

Contact Information: Robyn Ewing, [email protected]
904-238-3878

