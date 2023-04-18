New digital signage solution driving increased customer satisfaction and sales lifts

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX, CREXW), a leading provider of cutting-edge digital signage solutions, has announced successful deployments of custom digital signage experiences at Road Runner Sports that are already enhancing the in-store experience and streamlining sales associate efforts.

Road Runner Sports , a nationwide specialty running store who are experts in orthotics and running shoes, has built a loyal following since its establishment in 1983. The store’s VIP program, which includes a personalized fitting process called Road Runner Sports Fit Finder, has garnered an especially dedicated customer base. To further improve the in-person shopping experience and reward the store’s most faithful patrons, President and founding family member Michael Gotfredson, Jr. sought a digital signage solution that could recognize VIP customers and provide them with personalized experiences at retail locations.

“We wanted to create something that would make our customers feel special while shopping in our stores – a loyalty benefit that hasn’t been seen anywhere else,” said Gotfredson. “We leveraged Creative Realities to create an experience that highlighted our VIPs as they shop to make them feel like the champions they are. The technology experiences deployed by Creative Realities have done just that. We are thrilled with the results and the impact it has had on both our customers and our sales associates.”

Creative Realities developed a digital signage solution that includes a feature called Name in Lights – once prompted by a sales associate, VIPs’ names are displayed across a marquee with a personalized video welcoming them to the store. Additionally, a digital queue tracker was installed as a convenience layer intended to free up sales associates to devote dedicated attention to VIP customers, so shoppers can spend more time browsing until it’s their time for check out.

Both features continue to drive interest and loyalty in the VIP program and provide sales associates the personalized information and time needed to assist shoppers, ultimately resulting in a more positive and memorable in-store experience and additional sales lifts.

“This solution was exactly what we were hoping for – celebrating our amazing customers while also driving more brand loyalty and affinity in a unique way,” said Todd Velazquez, Director of Retail Customer Experience at Road Runner. “We are excited to be at the forefront of the retail and sportswear industry with Creative Realities at our side. They have been a trusted partner for us, and we look forward to working with them on our expansion and growth plans.”

Road Runner has been working with Creative Realities since 2021, and the new digital signage features have been successfully deployed in 15 locations to date. Looking ahead, Road Runner plans to roll out the digital enhancements across all store locations in the US, with multiple screens at each location.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Road Runner Sports,” said Rick Mills, CEO of Creative Realities. “Our unique digital signage solutions are designed to create engaging and memorable experiences for customers while improving sales associate efficiency. We’re confident these simple but meaningful digital touches will elevate the brand and provide an in-store experience that competitors of this kind are not yet doing.”

About Creative Realities, Inc.

Creative Realities helps clients use the latest omnichannel technologies to inspire better customer experiences. CRI designs, develops, and deploys consumer experiences for high-end enterprise-level networks, and is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services across diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to automotive, advertising networks, apparel & accessories, convenience stores, food service/QSR, gaming, theater, and stadium venues. The company has operations across North America with active installations in more than 10 countries.

