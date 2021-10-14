Creative Stage 360: Hear It to Believe It

Product-Creative Stage 360-01 The Creative Stage 360 makes it simple for users to enjoy rich and powerful surround sound at the comfort of one’s home.

Milpitas, California, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Creative Technology today announced the release of Creative Stage 360, the latest addition to the well-established Stage series. This soundbar takes the home entertainment experience up a notch with better audio clarity and surround sound immersion with the integration of Dolby Atmos technology. On top of that, the soundbar also features newly developed system drivers, dual sound placements and an array of new connectivity options, making it the perfect all-in-one home audio upgrade for an elevated music, movie and gaming experience.

Indulge in Cinema-Like Audio

With the integration of Dolby Atmos technology, the Creative Stage 360 allows users to enjoy three-dimensional, cinema-like audio with realistic surround and height reproduction by simply playing any supported Dolby Atmos content from popular streaming platforms such as Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Max, Prime Video and many more. The latest soundbar also boasts all-new, custom-tuned racetrack drivers along with a dedicated long-throw subwoofer as well as a total peak power of up to 240W to deliver a stronger audio punch with every beat.

Adding to that, this soundbar is optimized for both near-field and far-field listening – regardless of whether it is placed in the living room or at the desktop, users can easily switch between either setting with the newly-designed IR remote control.

Stay Connected, Stay Stylish

Upgraded with both wired and wireless connectivity options like HDMI ARC port, two HDMI 2.0 ports, an optical-in, as well as Bluetooth 5.0, the Creative Stage 360 offers a one-stop home audio solution for devices including TVs, computers, mobile devices, or even gaming consoles. With a sleek and compact form factor, the Creative Stage 360 fits right into any room and delivers a hefty audio punch for the price, making it the ideal all-in-one home audio solution to support every entertainment need.

Pricing and Availability

Creative Stage 360 is attractively priced at US$229.99 and is available at Creative.com.

For more information, visit www.creative.com/stage360 .

About Creative

Creative is a worldwide leader in digital entertainment products. Famous for its Sound Blaster® sound cards and for driving the multimedia revolution – which established a user base of 400 million – Creative drives digital entertainment with cutting-edge audio solutions that include premium wireless speakers, wireless headphones, powerful audiophile-grade digital amplifiers and next-generation home-theatre systems. Aiming at the new mobile networked generation by bridging the worlds of the computer, smartphones, and tablets, Creative continues to reinvent the Sound Blaster, with its ground-breaking Sound Blaster Roar series and USB-audio class of products such as the Sound Blaster X7.

In 2016, Creative unveiled the X-Fi Sonic Carrier: a brand-new concept in hi-res audio and video delivery for home entertainment. This technology powerhouse dubbed ‘the soundbar of the gods’ personifies the Audio of Tomorrow.

In 2018, Creative launched an all-new game-changing technology for headphones called Super X-Fi® Headphone Holography. This technology uses computational audio to recreate the listening experience of a high-end multi-speaker system in a professional studio, and delivers the same expansive experience – with the same original depth, detail, realism, and spaciousness – in headphones. Super X-Fi further uses Artificial Intelligence to compute a custom audio profile based on a person’s unique anthropometry. Super X-Fi has won multiple accolades worldwide, including an unprecedented 23 awards at CES 2019-2020.

This announcement relates to products launched in the United States. Availability is subject to change without notice and may differ elsewhere in the world according to local factors and requirements. Creative, the Creative logo, Sound Blaster and Super X-Fi are trademarks or registered trademarks of Creative Technology Ltd in Singapore and/or other countries. The Bluetooth® word mark and logo are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Creative Technology Ltd is under license. All rights reserved.

