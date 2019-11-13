Creative SXFI THEATER: Super X-Fi. No Wires. No Lag.

Super X-Fi Wireless Headphones Provide Audio like a Real Cinema

Product-SXFI_Theater-01 SXFI THEATER is a low-latency wireless headphone with Super X-Fi.

Lifestyle-SXFI_Theater-01 SXFI THEATER is the perfect headphone companion for movie binging.

Milpitas, Calif., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SINGAPORE – 13 November 2019 – Creative Technology today announced the release of Creative SXFI THEATER, its latest breakthrough solution in wireless headphones. Featuring the audio realism of Creative’s award-winning Super X-Fi headphone holography (15 best-of awards at CES 2019), low-latency wireless audio transmission and long battery life, SXFI THEATER checks all the boxes for unsurpassed movie enjoyment.

Wireless Super X-Fi Audio with Virtually No Lag

Bluetooth headphones offer wireless audio connectivity, but latency issues are a common gripe for users. This is where SXFI THEATER has the edge – featuring a proprietary 2.4 GHz digital wireless audio transmission with five times less latency than a typical Bluetooth transmission, which translates to truly seamless audio and video sync for users. The transmission is performed via SXFI TX, a wireless transmitter USB dongle which accompanies the headphone. The effective distance of 10m can be extended through a supplied USB extension dock with a 1.2m-long cable.

At the heart of SXFI THEATER is its 50mm Neodymium drivers, that are tuned to deliver audio that is powerful yet accurate, and can provide cinematic bass which is absolutely essential for movie lovers.

Better Than the Real Cinema

SXFI THEATER completes the cinematic audio experience with Super X-Fi – the award-winning headphone holography technology which recreates the soundstage of a multi-speaker surround system that can rival a real cinema, and personalizes it by scanning the user’s head and ears, so that the custom-fit audio experience becomes natural like never before. In fact, SXFI THEATER provides a better experience by always placing users in the ‘sweet spot’ (the middle of a cinema), as may not be the case for cinema-goers. Moreover, unlike at the cinema, users are able to tweak the volume to their own liking – trivial yet essential!

The Perfect Headphone Companion for Movies

The new cinematic audio experience with SXFI THEATER is complemented by a slew of features which encourage extended usage and is ideal for movie binging. It clocks up to 30 hours of battery life which is amongst the best for wireless headphones; its soft and high-quality protein leather earcups provide a highly comfortable fit and are changeable, as part of a premium build quality and finish on this headphone.

With gaming in its DNA, SXFI THEATER is fitted with a detachable gaming microphone which has been engineered for clear communications, making it an excellent headphone choice for gamers who favor an immersive wireless gaming experience in game titles with cinematic audio. SXFI THEATER is compatible with PC, Mac, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

Pricing and Availability

SXFI THEATER is priced at USD 199.99 and is available on Creative.com.

For more information, visit creative.com/SXFITheater.

About Creative

Creative is a worldwide leader in digital entertainment products. Famous for its Sound Blaster® sound cards and for driving the multimedia revolution – which established a user base of 400 million – Creative drives digital entertainment with cutting-edge audio solutions that include premium wireless speakers, wireless headphones, powerful audiophile-grade digital amplifiers and next-generation home-theatre systems. Aiming at the new mobile networked generation by bridging the worlds of the computer, smartphones, and tablets, Creative continues to reinvent the Sound Blaster, with its ground-breaking Sound Blaster Roar series and USB-audio class of products such as the Sound Blaster X7.

In 2016, Creative unveiled the X-Fi Sonic Carrier: a brand-new concept in hi-res audio and video delivery for home entertainment. This technology powerhouse dubbed ‘the soundbar of the gods’ personifies the Audio of Tomorrow.

In 2018, Creative launched an all-new game-changing technology for headphones called Super X-Fi® Headphone Holography. This technology uses computational audio to recreate the listening experience of a high-end multi-speaker system in a professional studio, and delivers the same expansive experience – with the same original depth, detail, realism, and spaciousness – in headphones. Super X-Fi further uses Artificial Intelligence to compute a custom audio profile based on a person’s unique anthropometry. Super X-Fi has won multiple accolades worldwide, including an unprecedented 15 awards at CES 2019.

# # #

This announcement relates to products launched in the United States. Availability is subject to change without notice and may differ elsewhere in the world according to local factors and requirements. Creative, the Creative logo and Super X-Fi are trademarks or registered trademarks of Creative Technology Ltd in the Singapore and/or other countries. The Bluetooth® word mark and logo are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Creative Technology Ltd is under license. All rights reserved.

Attachments

Product-SXFI_Theater-01

Lifestyle-SXFI_Theater-01

CONTACT: CONTACT INFORMATION Creative Labs, Inc. Susie Hayne [email protected]