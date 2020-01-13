Creative’s Super X-Fi® Award-winning Run Continues at CES 2020

Super X-Fi Gen2 and All Associated Products Garner Multiple Awards

Milpitas, Calif., Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Creative Technology has emerged as a multiple-award winner at CES 2020, garnering seven awards so far for the new Super X-Fi Gen2 technology and all associated products.

Presented by the world’s leading consumer electronics media, they are:

Tom’s Guide ‘Best Audio of CES 2020’ for Super X-Fi Gen2 AVS Forum ‘Best of CES 2020’ for SXFI CARRIER with Super X-Fi Gen2 NewGizmoBlog ‘Best of CES 2020’ for SXFI CARRIER with Super X-Fi Gen2 Gamespot ‘Best of CES 2020’ for SXFI GAMER with Super X-Fi Gen2 Overclock ‘Best of CES 2020’ for SXFI GAMER with Super X-Fi Gen2 Pocket-lint ‘Best of CES 2020’ for SXFI GAMER with Super X-Fi Gen2 eTeknix ‘Best of CES 2020’ for SXFI THEATER and SXFI TV with Super X-Fi Gen2

SXFI GAMER For The Win – CEO of Creative Sim Wong Hoo (right) with the SXFI GAMER, winner of three ‘Best of CES’ awards, and Ryan Gendreau aka “BlueDevil” of Overclock.

Following up on last year’s award-winning run, when Creative won 15 best-of-show awards at the worldwide launch of Super X-Fi, significant improvements to this technology were demonstrated at CES 2020. Super X-Fi Gen2 saw key enhancements in the accuracy of personalizing user audio profiles, and higher precision in the positioning, directionality and distance sensing of audio cues across a broader range of content. This impressed virtually all the visitors at the Creative suite, which was a record turnout and more than doubled the attendance last year.

The SXFI CARRIER wowed well-regarded audio authority AVS Forum and emerged with their ‘Best of CES 2020’ award.

The preview of various upcoming products also excited many. The SXFI CARRIER, a first-of-its-kind Dolby Atmos Speaker System soundbar jointly developed with Dolby, drew the most ‘jaw-drop’ moments with a preview of its wide soundstage which belied its compact form factor. It is also the world’s first soundbar with Super X-Fi Gen2, presenting the best of both worlds with premium cinematic audio on both speakers and headphones.

The SXFI GAMER also attracted many ‘ear-balls’ amongst gaming enthusiasts with its preview of the Super X-Fi Gen2 gaming mode, a unique audio technology specially designed for first-person-shooter (FPS) games. This mode provides the precise audio positioning demanded by hardcore FPS gamers, while at the same time still preserving the mind-blowing holographic experience of Super X-Fi as described by many audio critics.

The SXFI TV audio processor together with up to four SXFI THEATER headphones presents a new breakthrough in home theater audio over headphones. Besides Super X-Fi Gen2, SXFI TV also showcased a new technology enabling communal movie-watching – users can talk amongst themselves without removing their headphones while watching movies or playing games together.

The international media visitors walked away from the Creative suite with a keen anticipation of the rapidly expanding Super X-Fi ecosystem of products.

“We are delighted that Super X-Fi has once again won the recognition of leading figures amongst the consumer electronics media, especially since it is very rare for a technology to garner multiple awards successively at the world’s leading electronics show like CES. This is akin to winning 21 awards for just one technology – and it’s still early in the count. This gives us the confidence that we are progressing in the right direction. The Super X-Fi revolution continues,” said Sim Wong Hoo, CEO of Creative Technology.

For more information, visit sxfi.com .

About Creative

Creative is a worldwide leader in digital entertainment products. Famous for its Sound Blaster® sound cards and for driving the multimedia revolution – which established a user base of 400 million – Creative drives digital entertainment with cutting-edge audio solutions that include premium wireless speakers, wireless headphones, powerful audiophile-grade digital amplifiers and next-generation home-theatre systems. Aiming at the new mobile networked generation by bridging the worlds of the computer, smartphones, and tablets, Creative continues to reinvent the Sound Blaster, with its ground-breaking Sound Blaster Roar series and USB-audio class of products such as the Sound Blaster X7.

In 2016, Creative unveiled the X-Fi Sonic Carrier: a brand-new concept in hi-res audio and video delivery for home entertainment. This technology powerhouse dubbed ‘the soundbar of the gods’ personifies the Audio of Tomorrow.

In 2018, Creative launched an all-new game-changing technology for headphones called Super X-Fi® Headphone Holography. This technology uses computational audio to recreate the listening experience of a high-end multi-speaker system in a professional studio, and delivers the same expansive experience – with the same original depth, detail, realism, and spaciousness – in headphones. Super X-Fi further uses Artificial Intelligence to compute a custom audio profile based on a person’s unique anthropometry. Super X-Fi has won multiple accolades worldwide, including an unprecedented 15 awards at CES 2019.

