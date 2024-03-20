Southfield, Michigan, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) has been named a Top Workplaces USA Award winner for the fourth consecutive year. We made it into the Top 10 again this year with a #9 ranking in the 1,000-2,499-employee size category.

The award is due to the longstanding strengths of Credit Acceptance’s 2,200+ team members and the culture they foster, which is centered on our core values of PRIDE — Positive, Respectful, Insightful, Direct, and Earnest.

“Our team members are proof that an empowering work environment drives excellence across the organization, including tremendous growth over our 52-year history” said Ken Booth, Chief Executive Officer, Credit Acceptance. “This award is a recognition of our ongoing commitment to changing lives and making Credit Acceptance a great place to work.”

Remote work practices are critical to maintaining this environment. Nearly 95% of our team is fully remote, giving them the flexibility to prioritize work-life balance and excel personally and professionally. Through initiatives like monthly in-office days and quarterly regional meetings, we ensure our team members remain connected regardless of physical location.

This is the first workplace award we have received this year. We received eight of them in 2023, including reaching #34 in the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list. Other notable recognitions included PEOPLE Magazine’s 100 Companies that Care®, Fortune’s Best Workplaces for Women™, and Computerworld’s Best Places to Work in IT.

The Top Workplaces USA Awards are based on feedback from Credit Acceptance team members through anonymous surveys. The surveys are administered by Energage, LLC, an employee research and culture technology firm that partners with Top Workplaces to determine each year’s winners.

About Credit Acceptance

We make vehicle ownership possible by providing innovative financing solutions that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles, or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CACC. For more information, visit creditacceptance.com.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture.

CONTACT: Investor Relations: Douglas W. Busk Chief Treasury Officer (248) 353-2700 Ext. 4432 [email protected]