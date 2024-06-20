Southfield, Michigan, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) was named one of U.S. News’ Best Companies to Work For. In addition, the Company was named one of the Best in Financial Services and Best Companies in the Midwest, placing it in the top 25% of companies in each industry and region.

“These recognitions are a direct result of our listening culture,” said Ken Booth, Chief Executive Officer. “By fostering a strong work environment, we empower our team members to perform at their best, which in turn furthers our mission to make car ownership accessible.”

Credit Acceptance is routinely recognized as one of the best places to work by team members. This year, the Company was ranked 39th in the 100 Best Companies to Work For®, its tenth recognition in the category. Additionally, Credit Acceptance was named a Top Workplaces USA Award winner for the fourth year in a row and one of People Magazine’s Companies that Care, among many others.

To calculate the U.S. News Best Companies to Work For list, U.S. News only considered companies that were a part of the Russell 3000 index as of June 2023 and had more than 75 Glassdoor reviews written between 2020-2023. Only the top 25% of companies in each region and industry were selected in their respective lists. Relevant data, including employee sentiment and regulatory enforcement data, was gathered from partners Revelio Labs, Good Jobs First’s Violation Tracker, and QUODD to calculate the six metrics used in the list. For further details on how the metric scores were calculated, see the methodology.

About Credit Acceptance

We make vehicle ownership possible by providing innovative financing solutions that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CACC. For more information, visit creditacceptance.com.

