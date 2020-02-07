Credit Suisse CDS jump after CEO Thiam quits

The cost of insuring exposure to debt issued by Credit Suisse jumped by 3 basis points (bps) on Friday after Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam quit amid a power struggle at Switzerland’s second-biggest bank.
