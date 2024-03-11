Philadelphia, PA , March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Since its inception, Creditor Law Group has maintained a steadfast commitment to protecting consumers against unlawful debt collection practices and educating borrowers on their legal entitlements. Despite the safeguards in place, debtors frequently encounter unacceptable conduct from debt collection agencies, with unscrupulous creditors often flouting legal standards. Backed by a proficient team of legal professionals, Creditor Law Group takes decisive action against any debt collector resorting to tactics that violate consumer rights and jeopardize financial stability.

Standing up to debt collectors can be highly stressful, especially when faced with intimidating or illicit methods. These tactics may involve aggressive communication, misrepresentation of outstanding balances, or the use of deceptive approaches to coerce repayments, acknowledges Creditor Law Group. “Our team has a proven history of combatting these unjust practices, empowering debtors to assert their rights and halt illicit collection activities. In addition to offering legal support, we share informative resources that demystify the debt collection process, empowering individuals to confidently address these challenges”.

As stipulated in the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA) , creditors cannot employ abusive or deceptive practices when attempting to collect a debt. Unfortunately, some of them still engage in such practices, which can lead to significant financial and emotional distress for debtors. Typical examples of wrongful actions include making threatening phone calls, harassing people at work or at home, misrepresenting the amount owed, and adding unauthorized fees or charges to the debt. Besides being illegal, these practices can damage a person’s credit score and reputation. Creditor Law Group relentlessly fights on behalf of debtors, harnessing the experience of its attorneys to help clients stop harassment, dispute false claims, and negotiate fair repayment plans.

“Our team’s commitment to protecting debtors has earned our company a reputation as a trusted advocate to people struggling with debt. We have defended countless individuals against wrongful debt collection practices, standing firmly by their side to ensure that they resolve their debt issues and regain control of their finances,” Creditor Law Group says. “Any person experiencing harassment or unfair treatment by a debt collector can contact us to schedule a free consultation and learn how our attorneys can help them fight back and get the debt relief they deserve. We pride ourselves on the work we do to hold creditors accountable for violating the FDCPA and protect consumers from undue pressure and manipulation.”

Creditor Law Group is an award-winning legal services provider focused on defending consumers who face debt-related lawsuits. The Philadelphia, PA-based company assists individuals in or out of court, ensuring that their rights are protected. Creditor Law Group specializes in the areas of garnishment reversal and relief, legal representation of individuals in lawsuits filed by creditors, and defense against debt collector harassment.

