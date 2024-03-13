PHILADELPHIA, PA, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enduring the strain of debt is hard enough, further aggravated by the overbearing practices of some unethical debt collection agencies. The Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA) was enacted by the U.S. government in 1978 to ensure borrower’s rights and prevent creditors from implementing unjust, abusive, or deceptive methods in debt collection. However, it’s disheartening to note that this law is frequently violated, leaving debtors at the mercy of harassing collection agencies, thus worsening their predicament. As a committed legal firm, Creditor Law Group takes the lead in challenging FDCPA violations. We firmly uphold the essential balance between ethical debt recovery and respectful communication, especially for those grappling with difficult financial scenarios.

Creditor Law Group emphasizes, “Even with the provisions of FDCPA, a vast number of consumers fall prey to ruthless debt collectors. Harassment is a common violation, manifesting in relentless phone calls, offensive language, threats, or intimidation. We consistently stand up against collectors using deceptive tactics to force payment, such as misrepresenting the amount owed, falsely identifying themselves as law enforcement or lawyers, and threatening with legal actions they don’t plan to execute. Other violations include false reporting and unauthorized disclosures, the latter could jeopardize privacy as they often involve contacting friends, family, or employers to shame or pressure debtors.”

Creditor Law Group has received wide acclaim for its commitment to fighting FDCPA violations, helping countless consumers assert their rights and get justice. The company offers free consultation to people who believe they are the victim of debt collector harassment and provides them with the tools to document all instances of unethical or aggressive behavior by creditors. “It is essential for consumers being harassed by debt collectors to know their rights under the FDCPA and report any violations to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau or pursue legal action. We cannot fight abusive debt collection practices without awareness and enforcement – these are vital for maintaining the integrity of consumer protections. Our team has proved its dedication and expertise in securing justice and peace of mind for borrowers who already have enough on their plate and absolutely do not need the anxiety and mental health strain resulting from debt collector harassment.”

Creditor Law Group is an award-winning legal services provider that specializes in defending consumers facing lawsuits related to credit card, medical, or other debt. Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, the company boasts a team of experienced attorneys who provide assistance to individuals in or out of court, ensuring that consumer rights are protected and striving to identify the best solution to clients’ debt-related problems. Creditor Law Group’s practice areas are garnishment reversal and relief, legal representation of individuals in lawsuits filed by creditors, and defense against debt collector harassment.

Creditor Law Group: https://clglaw.com

Thousands of Americans Settle Their Debts with the Assistance of Creditor Law Group: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/thousands-americans-settle-debts-assistance-211900271.html

Creditor Law Group Battles Against Unfair Debt Collection Activities: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/creditor-law-group-battles-against-100000490.html