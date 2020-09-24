Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / CreditSights Launches Global Bank Model, A Framework for Assessing Bank Credit Quality Around the World

CreditSights Launches Global Bank Model, A Framework for Assessing Bank Credit Quality Around the World

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Coverage expanded to include Asia-Pacific and Latin America

NEW YORK, N.Y., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The independent voice of credit markets, CreditSights, Inc., announced the launch of its Global Bank Model (GBM), a new global quantitative framework for ranking bank credit quality across multiple geographic regions. Driven by fundamental and macroeconomic metrics, the model expands the coverage of CreditSights’ quantitative credit ratings beyond the United States and Europe.

The concentration of bank debt within global credit markets is significant. With close to $2.6 trillion outstanding, bank debt securities currently represent 20% of the aggregate face value of the ICE BofA U.S., Euro, and Asia indices. The GBM covers over 2,500 banks across the world, including 300+ bond issuers representing over 90% of global index debt.

“The GBM provides a global independent framework for ranking credit risk in the banking sector—whether a bank is domiciled in the U.S., Europe, Asia-Pacific, or Latin America.”  Said Kai Gilkes, PhD, Head of Quantitative Strategy at CreditSights. “This gives our clients a valuable workflow tool for monitoring risk within the banking sector.”

The GBM allows users to:

  • Enhance workflow efficiency in the risk monitoring of global bank portfolios
  • Assess systemic risk of the banking sector using aggregated fundamental metrics and quantitative ratings within and across regions
  • Evaluate credit quality of unrated banks on a consistent basis
  • Monitor counterparty risk

The GBM will be added to CreditSights’ Risk Products website along with existing quantitative ratings coverage, and will be updated on a weekly basis. The CreditSights quantitative team is already working on the second phase of the release, incorporating forward-looking market-based signals. CreditSights will continue to expand its quantitative tools into new sectors and to improve existing sector models with input from CreditSights’ fundamental analysts.

To receive access to the GBM, contact us to learn more. Current CreditSights subscribers can access the GBM through the CreditSights portal.

About CreditSights

CreditSights empowers nearly 15,000 financial professionals among the world’s largest institutions with the credit-risk tools, independent research, and comprehensive market insights they need to make well-informed credit-risk decisions. Setting the standard for global credit research since 2000, CreditSights provides timely data, news, recommendations, and unbiased analysis of the Investment-Grade and High Yield debt securities of 1,200+ issuers around the world. CreditSights delivers this content through innovative platforms, enabling market participants to know more, risk better, and ultimately create value.

#  #  #

Attachment

  • GBM Release 
CONTACT: Amanda Loveday
CreditSights
(803) 315-5837
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.