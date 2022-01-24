Crenshaw Communications Reports Record Growth for 2021

Cliff Maroney named Vice President and Sasha Dookhoo named Director of B2B Tech to support expanding client roster and company growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Crenshaw Communications , a leading New York-based public relations agency specializing in PR for B2B, ad tech, and SaaS technology brands, today announced record increases for 2021 and personnel moves to support continued growth. This past year, Crenshaw saw a 23% revenue increase and has added nine organizations to its client list.

Cliff Maroney has been promoted to Vice President. He was previously a Director and has been with Crenshaw since 2012 where he has worked on B2B brands in cybersecurity, ecommerce, AI, and enterprise technology.

Additionally, Sasha Dookhoo joined the B2B team as Director. She brings a wealth of technology PR experience to Crenshaw, offering deep expertise in SaaS, AI/ML, enterprise tech and cleantech, as well as fintech and blockchain.

“As we continue to grow our company, we needed to make personnel hires and promotions to support our growing client roster,” noted Chris Harihar, Partner, Crenshaw Communications. “Cliff is the person everyone looks to for advice and guidance. His expertise and creative approach to new accounts have helped secure many top B2B tech brands. We are also excited to have Sasha on our senior leadership team to support and guide junior staff and direct business development initiatives.”

Cliff Maroney added, “I’m honored to work with such a great team. The B2B tech space is constantly changing and evolving to adapt to new trends and I am looking forward to the future of Crenshaw as a top B2B PR agency in the U.S.”

In the past year Crenshaw Communications has added new clients, including Chili Piper, People Data Labs, and Sleek Technologies. Longstanding clients include Fractal Analytics, National Cybersecurity Alliance and Smart Communications.

About Crenshaw Communications

Crenshaw Communications is a New York PR and content agency specializing in B2B public relations for high-growth technology companies. Whether the goal is to launch a new product, drive web traffic, or create a leadership brand position, Crenshaw extends PR tools and tactics beyond the limits of the traditional to create both earned coverage and word-of-mouth to build brands.

