Creo granted foundational patent for production of cannabinoids

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

Patent covers advantaged method of producing essential precursor for all cannabinoids, creating the foundation for Creo’s IP position

San Diego, CA – June 30, 2021 Creo, an ingredient technology company with a proprietary platform for producing natural cannabinoids without the cannabis plant, announced today the issuance of an important foundational patent in its IP portfolio.

The United States Patent and Trademark Office issued patent no 11046978, “Microbial Synthesis of Isoprenoids and Derivatives”. This patent covers a unique and advantaged method of producing geranyl pyrophosphate (GPP), an essential precursor for making all cannabinoids.

The novel approach in the patent covers production of GPP without using the two established natural pathways, the use of which is patented. It has certain potential advantages over certain existing pathways, including lower burden on central metabolism and greater control over GPP production during fermentation, providing Creo the potential to manufacture cannabinoids at high yields.

The patent, whose lead inventor is Profession Ramon Gonzalez, co-founder of Creo, is licensed exclusively world-wide to Creo from Rice University.

According to a September 2020 report on cannabinoids and the bio revolution by Raymond James, a financial services firm, the global market for cannabinoids produced by fermentation is estimated to grow from C$10 billion in 2025 to C$115 billion by 2040.

“The allowance of this foundational patent represents an important pillar supporting Creo’s leadership position in the emerging market for fermentation-based cannabinoids,” said Creo CEO, Roy Lipski. “With exclusive rights to 15 fermentation-based cannabinoid patent families, and over 1,800 partner patents and applications, Creo is building a strong IP position to underpin its business.”

“We’re delighted with the allowance of this patent that covers a unique approach to producing GPP,” said Creo CTO, Joel Cherry. “We look forward to Creo capitalizing on the competitive advantage it offers for fermentation-based production of cannabinoids.”

About Creo
Creo is an ingredients technology company that produces high quality cannabinoids using the natural process of fermentation. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in California, Creo’s mission is to enable the creation of value-added cannabinoid products that help people everywhere, at scale and in a more environmentally sustainable way, using advanced biology instead of the cannabis plant. Creo’s technology partner and major shareholder is industry-leading biotechnology firm Genomatica. To learn more, visit creoingredients.com.

