LOS ANGELES, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (“Crescent BDC” or “Company”) (NASDAQ: CCAP) today reported net investment income of $21.7 million, or $0.59 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Reported net asset value per share was $19.70 at September 30, 2023.

The Company announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has declared a fourth quarter 2023 regular cash dividend of $0.41 per share to stockholders of record as of December 29, 2023, payable on January 16, 2024, and a third quarter 2023 supplemental cash dividend of $0.09 per share to stockholders of record as of November 30, 2023, payable on December 15, 2023.

Selected Financial Highlights

($ in millions, except per share amounts)

As of and for the three months ended September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Investments, at fair value $ 1,564.8 $ 1,581.1 $ 1,292.9 Total assets $ 1,624.5 $ 1,624.6 $ 1,339.3 Total net assets $ 730.3 $ 725.8 $ 622.6 Net asset value per share $ 19.70 $ 19.58 $ 20.16 Investment income $ 48.2 $ 46.7 $ 29.0 Net investment income $ 21.7 $ 20.6 $ 16.0 Net realized gains (losses), net of taxes $ (0.1 ) $ (6.6 ) $ (2.5 ) Net change in unrealized gains (losses), net of taxes $ 1.0 $ 8.6 $ (15.8 ) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 22.6 $ 22.6 $ (2.4 ) Net investment income per share $ 0.59 $ 0.56 $ 0.52 Net realized gains (losses) per share, net of taxes $ (0.00 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.08 ) Net change in unrealized gains (losses) per share, net of taxes $ 0.02 $ 0.23 $ (0.51 ) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per share $ 0.61 $ 0.61 $ (0.08 ) Regular distributions paid per share $ 0.41 $ 0.41 $ 0.41 Supplemental distributions paid per share $ 0.08 – – Special distributions paid per share – – $ 0.05 Non-GAAP Financial Measures1: Adjusted net investment income $ 21.7 $ 20.6 $ 13.0 Adjusted net investment income per share $ 0.59 $ 0.56 $ 0.42 Weighted average yield on income producing securities (at cost)2 11.9 % 11.7 % 9.5 % Percentage of debt investments at floating rates 98.6 % 98.6 % 98.7 %

Portfolio & Investment Activity

As of September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, the Company had investments in 185 and 187 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $1,564.8 and $1,581.1 million, respectively. The portfolio at fair value was comprised of the following asset types:

Portfolio Asset Types: As of $ in millions September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Investment Type Fair Value Percentage Fair Value Percentage Senior secured first lien $ 445.0 28.4 % $ 445.5 28.1 % Unitranche first lien3 938.9 60.0 955.0 60.4 Unitranche first lien – last out3 13.8 0.9 14.3 0.9 Senior secured second lien 57.6 3.7 57.2 3.6 Unsecured debt 6.3 0.4 5.6 0.4 Equity & other 49.0 3.1 48.9 3.1 LLC/LP equity interests 54.2 3.5 54.6 3.5 Total investments $ 1,564.8 100.0 % $ 1,581.1 100.0 %

For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, the Company invested $45.1 million across three new portfolio companies and several follow-on revolver and delayed draw fundings. For this period, the Company had $62.1 million in aggregate exits, sales and repayments.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the Company invested $38.1 million across two new portfolio companies and several follow-on revolver and delayed draw fundings. For this period, the Company had $27.6 million in aggregate exits, sales and repayments.

Results of Operations

Investment income increased to $48.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 from $46.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, respectively. Interest income, which includes amortization of upfront fees, increased to $44.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 from $43.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The increase was primarily driven by a rise in benchmark rates. Included in interest from investments for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023 are $0.5 million and $0.1 million of accelerated accretion of OID related to paydown activity, respectively.

Dividend income decreased to $3.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 from $3.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Other income, which includes consent, waiver, amendment, agency, underwriting and arranger fees, was $0.4 million and $0.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

For the three months ended September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, total net expenses, including income and excise taxes, totaled $26.4 million and $26.1 million, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had $22.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and $317.3 million of undrawn capacity on its credit facilities, subject to borrowing base and other limitations. The weighted average cost of debt on the Company’s debt outstanding as of September 30, 2023 was 7.01%.

The Company’s debt to equity ratio was 1.18x as of September 30, 2023.

Conference Call

The Company will host a webcast/conference call on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Please visit Crescent BDC’s webcast link located on the Events & Presentations page of the Investor Relations section of Crescent BDC’s website for a slide presentation that complements the earnings conference call.

All interested parties are invited to participate via telephone or the live webcast, which will be hosted on a webcast link located on the Events & Presentations page of the Investor Resources section of Crescent BDC’s website at www.crescentbdc.com . Please visit the website to test your connection before the webcast. Participants are also invited to access the conference call by dialing the following number:

Toll Free: (888) 259-6580

Conference ID: 63859906

All callers will need to enter the Conference ID followed by the # sign and reference “Crescent BDC” once connected with the operator. An archived replay will be available via a webcast link located on the Investor Relations section of Crescent BDC’s website.

Endnotes

Note: Numbers may not sum due to rounding.

1) On a supplemental basis, the Company is disclosing adjusted net investment income and adjusted net investment income per share, each of which is a financial measure that is calculated and presented on a basis of methodology other than in accordance with U.S. GAAP (“non-GAAP”). Adjusted net investment income represents net investment income, excluding capital gains incentive fees. We use this non-GAAP financial measure internally to analyze and evaluate financial results and performance and believe that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing results and trends without giving effect to capital gains incentive fees. The Company’s investment advisory agreement provides that a capital gains-based incentive fee is determined and paid annually with respect to realized capital gains (but not unrealized capital appreciation) to the extent such realized capital gains exceed realized capital losses and unrealized capital depreciation on a cumulative basis. We believe that adjusted net investment income is a useful performance measure because it reflects the net investment income produced on the Company’s investments during a period without giving effect to any changes in the value of such investments and any related capital gains incentive fees between periods. The presentation of adjusted net investment income is not intended to be a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation. The following table provides an unaudited reconciliation of net investment income (the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure) to adjusted net investment income for the periods presented:

For the three months ended September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 $ in millions, except per share data Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share GAAP net investment income $ 21.7 $ 0.59 $ 20.6 $ 0.56 $ 16.0 $ 0.52 Capital gains based incentive fee – – – – (3.0 ) (0.10 ) Adjusted net investment income $ 21.7 $ 0.59 $ 20.6 $ 0.56 $ 13.0 $ 0.42

2) Yield excludes investments on non-accrual status.

3) Unitranche loans are first lien loans that may extend deeper in a company’s capital structure than traditional first lien debt and may provide for a waterfall of cash flow priority among different lenders in the unitranche loan. In certain instances, the Company may find another lender to provide the “first out” portion of such loan and retain the “last out” portion of such loan, in which case, the “first out” portion of the loan would generally receive priority with respect to payment of principal, interest and any other amounts due thereunder over the “last out” portion that the Company would continue to hold. In exchange for the greater risk of loss, the “last out” portion earns a higher interest rate.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities

(in thousands except share and per share data)

As of

September 30, 2023

(Unaudited) As of

December 31, 2022 Assets Investments, at fair value Non-controlled non-affiliated investments (cost of $1,470,668 and $1,235,778, respectively) $ 1,448,134 $ 1,208,501 Non-controlled affiliated investments (cost of $57,149 and $42,040, respectively) 54,714 43,080 Controlled investments (cost of $67,725 and $13,638, respectively) 61,980 11,375 Cash and cash equivalents 5,999 6,397 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 16,756 10,670 Interest and dividend receivable 14,428 9,945 Receivable from unsettled transactions 11,568 5 Unrealized appreciation on foreign currency forward contracts 8,846 8,154 Deferred tax assets 473 91 Other assets 1,589 4,660 Total assets $ 1,624,487 $ 1,302,878 Liabilities Debt (net of deferred financing costs of $7,669 and $5,380) $ 856,656 $ 654,456 Distributions payable 15,195 12,664 Interest and other debt financing costs payable 7,633 8,471 Management fees payable 5,024 4,056 Incentive fees payable 4,524 3,112 Deferred tax liabilities 1,240 899 Payable for investment purchased – 514 Directors’ fees payable 151 151 Unrealized depreciation on foreign currency forward contracts 93 157 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,705 5,857 Total liabilities $ 894,221 $ 690,337 Net assets Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share (10,000 shares authorized,

zero outstanding, respectively) $ – $ – Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (200,000,000 shares authorized,

37,061,547 and 30,887,360 shares issued and outstanding, respectively) 37 31 Paid-in capital in excess of par value 788,299 675,008 Accumulated earnings (loss) (58,070 ) (62,498 ) Total net assets $ 730,266 $ 612,541 Total liabilities and net assets $ 1,624,487 $ 1,302,878 Net asset value per share $ 19.70 $ 19.83

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended

September 30, For the nine months ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Investment Income: From non-controlled non-affiliated investments: Interest income $ 42,578 $ 26,047 $ 118,080 $ 70,490 Paid-in-kind interest 703 401 1,971 1,091 Dividend income 1 18 80 33 Other income 237 174 466 434 From non-controlled affiliated investments: Interest income 770 374 2,122 993 Paid-in-kind interest 384 15 619 2,054 Dividend income 530 400 1,709 3,671 Other income 161 — 309 — From controlled investments: Interest income 148 192 468 558 Paid-in-kind interest — 187 192 538 Dividend income 2,640 1,180 8,160 2,280 Total investment income 48,152 28,988 134,176 82,142 Expenses: Interest and other debt financing costs 15,379 8,651 43,019 20,693 Management fees 5,073 4,144 14,541 12,235 Income based incentive fees 4,593 2,717 12,634 8,039 Capital gains based incentive fees — (3,103 ) — (5,252 ) Professional fees 383 306 1,121 1,014 Directors’ fees 151 142 457 373 Other general and administrative expenses 618 635 2,099 2,001 Total expenses 26,197 13,492 73,871 39,103 Management fees waiver (49 ) (62 ) (145 ) (175 ) Income based incentive fees waiver (69 ) (45 ) (229 ) (474 ) Net expenses 26,079 13,385 73,497 38,454 Net investment income before taxes 22,073 15,603 60,679 43,688 (Benefit) provision for income and excise taxes 350 (350 ) 890 64 Net investment income 21,723 15,953 59,789 43,624 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments: Net realized gain (loss) on: Non-controlled non-affiliated investments 41 (1,285 ) (6,202 ) 21 Non-controlled affiliated investments — — — 7,113 Controlled investments — (770 ) — (2,451 ) Foreign currency transactions (10 ) (73 ) (68 ) (6 ) Foreign currency forward contracts — — — 24 Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on: Non-controlled non-affiliated investments and foreign currency translation 476 (14,413 ) 4,932 (33,152 ) Non-controlled affiliated investments (4,014 ) (5,916 ) (3,475 ) (10,456 ) Controlled investments 2,488 (972 ) (3,482 ) (2,415 ) Foreign currency forward contracts 1,994 5,699 755 11,286 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments 975 (17,730 ) (7,540 ) (30,036 ) Benefit (provision) for taxes on realized gain on investments (120 ) (409 ) 132 (626 ) Benefit (provision) for taxes on unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments 43 (192 ) 598 (20 ) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 22,621 $ (2,378 ) $ 52,979 $ 12,942 Per common share data: Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per share (basic and diluted): $ 0.61 $ (0.08 ) $ 1.49 $ 0.42 Net investment income per share (basic and diluted): $ 0.59 $ 0.52 $ 1.68 $ 1.41 Weighted average shares outstanding (basic and diluted): 37,061,547 30,887,360 35,546,270 30,887,360

About Crescent BDC

Crescent BDC is a business development company that seeks to maximize the total return of its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by providing capital solutions to middle market companies with sound business fundamentals and strong growth prospects. Crescent BDC utilizes the extensive experience, origination capabilities and disciplined investment process of Crescent. Crescent BDC is externally managed by Crescent Cap Advisors, LLC, a subsidiary of Crescent. Crescent BDC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. For more information about Crescent BDC, visit www.crescentbdc.com. However, the contents of such website are not and should not be deemed to be incorporated by reference herein.

About Crescent Capital Group

Crescent is a global credit investment manager with over $40 billion of assets under management. For over 30 years, the firm has focused on below investment grade credit through strategies that invest in marketable and privately originated debt securities including senior bank loans, high yield bonds, as well as private senior, unitranche and junior debt securities. Crescent is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago and London with more than 200 employees globally. Crescent is a part of SLC Management, the institutional alternatives and traditional asset management business of Sun Life. For more information about Crescent, visit www.crescentcap.com. However, the contents of such website are not and should not be deemed to be incorporated by reference herein.

Contact:

Dan McMahon

daniel.mcmahon@crescentcap.com

212-364-0149



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, and other statements that Crescent BDC may make, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, with respect to Crescent BDC’s future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as “trend,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “pipeline,” “believe,” “comfortable,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “current,” “intention,” “estimate,” “position,” “assume,” “outlook,” “continue,” “remain,” “maintain,” “sustain,” “seek,” “achieve,” and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or similar expressions.

Crescent BDC cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which may change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Crescent BDC assumes no duty to and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance.

In addition to factors previously disclosed in Crescent BDC’s SEC reports and those identified elsewhere in this press release, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: (1) our future operating results; (2) our business prospects and the prospects of our portfolio companies; (3) the impact of investments that we expect to make; (4) our contractual arrangements and relationships with third parties; (5) the dependence of our future success on the general economy and its impact on the industries in which we invest; (6) the financial condition of and ability of our current and prospective portfolio companies to achieve their objectives; (7) our expected financings and investments; (8) the adequacy of our cash resources and working capital, including our ability to obtain continued financing on favorable terms; (9) the timing of cash flows, if any, from the operations of our portfolio companies; (10) the impact of increased competition; (11) the ability of our investment adviser to locate suitable investments for us and to monitor and administer our investments; (12) potential conflicts of interest in the allocation of opportunities between us and other investment funds managed by our investment adviser or its affiliates; (13) the ability of our investment adviser to attract and retain highly talented professionals; (14) changes in law and policy accompanying the new administration and uncertainty pending any such changes; (15) increased geopolitical unrest, terrorist attacks or acts of war, which may adversely affect the general economy, domestic and local financial and capital markets, or the specific industries of our portfolio companies; (16) changes and volatility in political, economic or industry conditions, the interest rate environment, foreign exchange rates or financial and capital markets; (17) the unfavorable resolution of legal proceedings; and (18) the impact of changes to tax legislation and, generally, our tax position.

Crescent BDC’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, each filed with the SEC, identify additional factors that can affect forward-looking statements.

Other Information

The information in this press release is summary information only and should be read in conjunction with Crescent BDC’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, which Crescent BDC filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) on February 22, 2023, Crescent BDC’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, which Crescent BDC filed with the SEC on November 8, 2023 on Form 10-Q as well as Crescent BDC’s other reports filed with the SEC. A copy of Crescent BDC’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, Crescent BDC’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Crescent BDC’s other reports filed with the SEC can be found on Crescent BDC’s website at www.crescentbdc.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.