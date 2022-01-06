Crescent Communities Announces New Suburban Market Multifamily Brand

RENDER by Crescent Communities brings upscale charm and character to the suburban market space

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Crescent Communities announced today the debut of RENDER by Crescent Communities with the commencement of construction of RENDER Covington, located in the Covington, GA market, on the east side of metro Atlanta. RENDER Covington will be closely followed by communities in other cities throughout the Sunbelt region in the weeks ahead.

With the introduction of the RENDER brand and product, Crescent Communities will leverage design and construction efficiencies to enhance the company’s ability to continue delivering thoughtful design, well-appointed homes and amenities, and local character at an attractive price point for residents. RENDER communities will be developed in suburban neighborhoods, allowing residents convenient access to area amenities and employment with more approachable rents compared to those in high-density urban markets.

“Our expansion into new suburban markets with RENDER was fueled by the continued growing demand for quality multifamily housing in areas outside of the urban core,” said Jay Curran, President of Multifamily at Crescent Communities. “We knew we could bring our resident-oriented approach and design expertise into these markets and offer renters thoughtfully crafted communities rich in character, but at a more approachable price point. The RENDER product will allow us to scale the offering and bring more homes to the market faster, while keeping the renters’ desire for beautiful homes with amenities they desire at the forefront.”

The RENDER community amenities will be focused on delivering what matters most to residents and their lifestyle needs and encouraging a highly socialized and energetic environment. Offerings will include centralized lobby and leasing areas, self-service package areas, fitness centers, and multipurpose rooms that can serve as coworking lounges. Abundant outdoor spaces will provide opportunities for residents to grill, dine, socialize, swim, and relax. Select locations will also offer dog parks.

The first community of 315 apartment homes, located in Covington, GA, will be known as RENDER Covington and will offer a three-story scale consistent with surrounding single-family homes. The community will be located 40 minutes east of Atlanta’s urban core, in a lively suburban setting with a charming town center, local shops and restaurants, and access to the popular Eastside Trail, a 2.5-mile multi-use greenway trail that runs from Chimney Park to Eastside High School. The main street within RENDER Covington will be named “Delk Drive,” as a tribute Cheryl Delk, one of the largest proponents and driving forces behind the Eastside Trail and a beloved Covington community member.

RENDER Covington will offer renters the charm of small town living while still ensuring quick access to the larger Atlanta metro and surrounding area. Located only eight miles from Stanton Springs industrial park, RENDER Covington residents will have convenient access to employment at Takeda, Facebook, and the recently announced Rivian electric vehicle manufacturing facility. Fortune Johnson will oversee construction, with architecture led by Dwell Design Studio. Construction is slated to begin in early 2022, with first homes delivered in late 2023.

Crescent Communities has plans to continue growing its footprint in the greater Atlanta area with more announcements to come. In addition to the construction of NOVEL Midtown and NOVEL West Midtown, which are currently underway, RENDER Covington will be Crescent Communities’ eighth multifamily family investment in the Atlanta market.

More broadly, Crescent Communities continues to experience significant growth with $6.0 billion of multifamily and commercial investments and developments currently under construction, operations and planning including 13,000 units of multifamily, 260,000 square feet of complimentary retail and 8.0 million square feet of office, industrial and life-sciences. With a focus on sustainable development practices, the organization pursues USGBC LEED certification for commercial spaces and NGBS certification for multifamily residences. Crescent Communities has also recently launched its single-family build-to-rent product with plans to seek opportunities to serve suburban markets in the Atlanta metropolitan area.

Additional details surrounding the forthcoming RENDER communities will be announced at a later date. A logo is available here.

About Crescent Communities

Crescent Communities is a nationally recognized, market-leading real estate investor, developer and operator of mixed-use communities. We create high-quality, differentiated residential and commercial communities in many of the fastest growing markets in the United States. Since 1963, our development portfolio has included more than 69 multifamily communities, 22 million square feet of commercial space and 60 single family master-planned communities. Crescent Communities has offices in Charlotte, DC, Atlanta, Orlando, Nashville, Dallas, Denver, Phoenix and Salt Lake City. Our residential communities are branded NOVEL, RENDER and HARMON by Crescent Communities.