Crescent Communities Named 2019 Multifamily Development Firm of the Year

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) named Crescent Communities the 2019 Multifamily Development Firm of the Year during its annual International Builders’ Show, held January 21 in Las Vegas. NAHB’s Multifamily Pillars of the Industry Awards highlight the year’s top creative development concepts, innovative financing strategies, great design, and superior management and marketing in the apartment and condominium marketplace.

“We are honored to receive this prestigious award from the National Association of Home Builders,” said President and Chief Operating Officer Brian Natwick. “This achievement is a direct result of the extraordinary leadership of our team at Crescent Communities who are committed to innovation, curiosity, integrity, and excellence. These values guide everything we do, and we are humbled to be recognized for our work during this past year.”

Since 2011, Crescent Communities has experienced significant growth by investing nearly $4.0 billion and expanding across 12 markets and seven offices. The multifamily portfolio includes 15,000 units and 432,000 SF of retail completed or under construction representing a total investment of $3.3 billion. The commercial portfolio includes 3.2 million SF of office, industrial and retail completed or under construction representing a total investment of $650 million. With a focus on sustainable development practices, the company pursues LEED certification for commercial spaces and NGBS certification for multifamily residences.

Natwick, who joined Crescent Communities in 2006, has played a vital role in the growth and success of the company’s multifamily business. Prior to his current position as President and Chief Operating Officer, he served as President of the multifamily business since 2011. He championed the creation of NOVEL by Crescent Communities multifamily brand and extended the company’s footprint from the southeast to western markets including Dallas, Houston, Denver, Phoenix, and Salt Lake City.

Additional accolades for Crescent Communities included NOVEL South Capital winning Best Overall Leasing or Sales Campaign for a Multifamily Community, NOVEL Bishop Arts being named a finalist for Best Interior Merchandising of a Common Area, and NOVEL Rio being named a finalist for Best Low-Rise Apartment Community. For more information, please visit www.crescentcommunities.com .

Crescent Communities is a nationally recognized, market-leading real estate investor, developer and operator of mixed-use communities. We create high-quality, differentiated multifamily and commercial communities in many of the fastest growing markets in the United States. Since 1963, our development portfolio has included more than 59 multifamily communities, 21 million square feet of commercial space and 60 single family master-planned communities. Headquartered in Charlotte, Crescent Communities has regional offices in Washington, DC, Atlanta, Orlando, Nashville, Dallas, and Denver. Our multifamily communities are branded NOVEL by Crescent Communities.

