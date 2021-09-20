Crestcom International Announces Biggest Change in its 30-Year History

Breaking News
Crestcom International is the leadership development partner to over 1 million executives in more than 70 countries.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Since its inception in 1987, Crestcom International’s leadership development program has delivered sustained behavior change and measured value to its clients. Aiming to make the program more widely available around the world, they are making an unprecedented change to their royalty and distribution rate structure. This change will significantly enhance franchisee profitability enabling even more growth within their markets. 

Crestcom’s franchise opportunity is for the professional executive who wants to make a difference in people’s lives by fulfilling the mission of developing great leaders around the world. It is an ideal fit for individuals looking for a path that leads to profit with purpose. 

CEO & President of Crestcom, Tammy Berberick, explains, “Positive change is the very core of what we do. And we’re applying that same philosophy to our business model. We’re announcing the biggest change in our 30-year history, and it is a game-changer for those ready to make the leap into B2B entrepreneurship. We’re taking a page from our own playbook and leading Crestcom into a new era, and we hope you’ll be part of the momentum. I’m excited to announce that Crestcom will reduce the rate franchisees pay Crestcom on the revenue their franchise generates by 44% beginning in 2022! There has never been a better time to join Crestcom and change the future of leadership today.”

About Crestcom: Crestcom International, LLC is an international leadership development organization that has trained more than one million leaders for 25,000 businesses in 70 countries across the globe. Crestcom does this through a unique blend of live-facilitated multimedia video, interactive exercises, and shared learning experiences, followed by action plans and accountability sessions to ensure measured development in key leadership competency areas. For more information about Crestcom’s development programs or owning a franchise, please visit Crestcom.com. To schedule an interview, please contact [email protected]

