FAIRFAX, Va., March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC (“Crestline”) announced today the appointment of Leah McFarland to Senior Vice President of Revenue Strategy. Leah joins Crestline from MCR Hotels where she was Vice President of Revenue Management & e-Commerce. In her position with Crestline, Leah will work closely with executive management and is responsible for leading the team that identifies successful revenue strategies and e-Commerce initiatives for maximization of profit with available demand.

“Leah’s history of excellence in hospitality sales and revenue management spans more than two decades,” said James Carroll, President & CEO of Crestline Hotels & Resorts. “Our entire team looks forward to working with Leah as she brings both experience and a shared commitment to Crestline’s mission of success through partnership and relationship building,” added Carroll.

Leah began her career as a sales manager at the Indianapolis Marriott North. She went on to work for the Winegardner & Hammons Hotel Group, White Lodging, and in 2013 joined MCR Hotels receiving multiple promotions throughout her tenure. Leah holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Indiana University. She has earned numerous certifications in Revenue Management.

Image: Leah McFarland — download here: https://bit.ly/494Py0E

About Crestline Hotels & Resorts

Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC, is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 129 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with more than 18,100 rooms in 30 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt, as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com

Important Notice:

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different. In addition, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” and “intend” indicate a forward-looking statement; however, not all forward-looking statements include these words.

Media Contact:

Gayle MacIntyre

Global Ink Communications

[email protected]

404.643.8222