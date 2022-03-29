Crestline Announces the Promotion of Deanne Johnson-Anderson to SVP of Human Resources, and Kyle Hamill to SVP of Sales & Marketing

FAIRFAX, Va., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC (“Crestline”) announced today the promotion of two members of its executive team. Deanne Johnson-Anderson assumes the role of Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Kyle Hamill is promoted to Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing.

“Deanne and Kyle are experts in their respective fields and are instrumental to Crestline’s exceptional performance and growth,” said James Carroll, President & CEO of Crestline Hotels & Resorts. Deanne is a true team leader who is helping us successfully navigate through one of the most difficult human resource environments. Kyle brings energy and enthusiasm to the sales and marketing process helping to ensure that our hotel teams are focused on maximizing every sales opportunity,” added Carroll.

Deanne Johnson-Anderson joined Crestline in 2004. She is responsible for the oversight of all human capital concerns for the company including benefits & compensation, legal compliance, training and development, performance management, labor relations and employee relations. She holds a Master of Business Administration in Organizational Behavior and Development from George Washington University and a Bachelor of Science in Hotel Administration and Management from Cornell University. Deanne is certified in various Human Resource programs to include diversity, behavioral assessments, and team dynamics, and is PHR and SHRM-CP certified. Prior to joining Crestline, Deanne worked with Starwood Hotels overseeing the human resource efforts for the Mid-Atlantic region.

Kyle Hamill joined Crestline in 2018. He is responsible for the development and implementation of sales and marketing strategies to generate revenue for each of Crestline Hotels & Resorts’ managed hotels. Kyle previously served as Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Urgo Hotels & Resorts and held a variety of sales leadership positions with Marriott branded hotels during his thirteen-year tenure with the company. He currently participates on Marriott’s franchise sales & marketing advisory board. Kyle holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Providence College, Providence, Rhode Island.

About Crestline Hotels & Resorts

Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 126 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with nearly 18,000 rooms in 29 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt, as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

