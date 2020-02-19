Breaking News
Home / Top News / Crestline Hotels & Resorts Expands Managed Portfolio with Four Additional Hotels

Crestline Hotels & Resorts Expands Managed Portfolio with Four Additional Hotels

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

Homewood Suites by Hilton San Antonio-Northwest, Texas, the Hampton Inn Memphis-Poplar, Tennessee, the Hampton Inn State College, Pennsylvania, the Hampton Inn Detroit/Madison Heights/South Troy, Michigan

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — James Carroll, President and CEO of Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC (“Crestline”) announced today the addition of four additional hotels to its growing portfolio:

  • The 123 suite Homewood Suites by Hilton San Antonio-Northwest, San Antonio, TX 
  • The 124 guestroom Hampton Inn Memphis-Poplar, Memphis, TN
  • The 119 guestroom Hampton Inn State College, State College, PA
  • The 123 guestroom Hampton Inn Detroit/Madison Heights/South Troy, Madison Heights, MI.

MORE ABOUT THE HOTELS

The Homewood Suites by Hilton San Antonio-Northwest is located at 4323 Spectrum One, San Antonio, TX. The hotel is central to the burgeoning northwest corner of San Antonio. It is a short drive to San Antonio’s historic Alamo and the world-famous Riverwalk. This extended-stay hotel offers complimentary hot breakfast, free Wi-Fi, business center, fitness center, swimming pool, and a 510 square foot meeting room. The hotel is approximately a 30-minute drive from San Antonio International Airport and easily accessed from I-10. For information and reservations, visit www.hilton.com or 210.696.5400.

The Hampton Inn Memphis-Poplar is located at 5320 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN. In the heart of the Bluff City, the hotel is close to all of Memphis’ main districts—Germantown, Midtown and Downtown. The hotel is a short drive to Beale Street, Graceland, and the Memphis Zoo. Enjoy a complimentary hot breakfast or a grab an On-the-Run Breakfast Bag. Guests have access to complimentary Wi-Fi, a business center, an outdoor pool, a fitness center and a 468 square foot meeting room. The hotel is a 15-minute drive from Memphis International Airport and is easily accessed from I-240. For information and reservations, visit www.hilton.com or 901.683.8500.

The Hampton Inn State College is located at 1101 E College Avenue, State College, PA. Within walking distance to the Penn State Campus in Happy Valley, the hotel is near the Bryce Jordan Center and Beaver Stadium. It is a short drive to the Tussey Mountain ski area and Penn’s Cave. Guests may enjoy a complimentary hot breakfast, free Wi-Fi, a business center, a fitness center and an outdoor pool, as well as an 864 square foot meeting room. The hotel is 5-minutes from University Park Airport and is easily accessible from I-80 via State Road 99. For information and reservations, visit www.hilton.com or 814.231.1590.

The Hampton Inn Detroit/Madison Heights/South is located at 32420 Stephenson Highway, Madison Heights, MI. Just four miles from the Somerset Collections, guests can enjoy upscale shopping and dining. The hotel is 15-minutes from downtown Detroit, Ford Field (home of the Detroit Lions), as well as Comerica Park. Guests may enjoy a free hot breakfast, complimentary Wi-Fi, a business center, an outdoor pool and a 552 square foot meeting room. The hotel is approximately 35-minutes from the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport and is easily accessible from I-75 and I-94. For information and reservations, visit www.hilton.com or 248.585.8881.

About Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC

Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 121 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with more than 17,800 rooms in 26 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, IHG and Hyatt, as well as independent, private-label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

Important Notice:
The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different. In addition, words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, and “intend” indicate a forward-looking statement; however, not all forward-looking statements include these words.

Media Contact:   Gayle MacIntyre
    Global Ink Communications
    [email protected]
    404.643.8222
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.