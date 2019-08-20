Breaking News
Crestline Hotels & Resorts to Manage the Hampton Inn & Suites Silverthorne, CO

Aug. 20, 2019

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC (“Crestline”), announced today its management of the 88-guestroom Hampton Inn & Suites Silverthorne, CO.  Nestled in the Rocky Mountains, the hotel is conveniently located off I-70 and is the ideal Summit County Colorado skiing-snowboarding and year-round recreation basecamp for Keystone, Breckenridge, Copper, Arapahoe Basin, plus nearby Vail, Beaver Creek, Loveland, and Winter Park.  The hotel is owned by an affiliate of Summit Hotel Properties.

“The Hampton Inn & Suites Silverthorne is a small gem in the heart of the Rockies,” said James Carroll, President and CEO of Crestline Hotels & Resorts.  “This is our fifth hotel in Colorado as we continue to expand our footprint in the western states,” added Carroll.

The Hampton Inn & Suites Silverthorne is a select-service hotel that offers a combination of guestrooms and suites all comfortably furnished with 55-inch flat screen TVs, free Wi-Fi, and clean and fresh Hampton Beds®.  Suite accommodations feature a sleeper sofa, bar sink, and an under-the-counter refrigerator and microwave oven.  Additional amenities and services include free hot breakfast, fitness room, indoor swimming pool, business center, and a 625 square-foot meeting room with onsite catering available.

The hotel is located at 177 Meraly Way, Silverthorne, CO and is approximately a 1.5-hour drive from both Denver International Airport and Eagle/Vail Airport.  It is easily accessed from I-70 and is connected to the Silverthorne Outlet Stores via a pedestrian walkway.  The hotel offers complimentary onsite self-parking and does not charge a resort fee.  For more information and reservations, visit https://hamptoninn3.hilton.com  or call 970-513-4020.

About Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC

Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies.  Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 116 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with nearly 17,000 rooms in 27 states and the District of Columbia.  Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt, as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States.  For more information, visit:  www.crestlinehotels.com.

Important Notice:
The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different.  In addition, words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, and “intend” indicate a forward-looking statement; however, not all forward-looking statements include these words.

Media Contact:         
Gayle MacIntyre
Global Ink Communications
[email protected]
404.643.8222

