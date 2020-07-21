Breaking News
Crestline Hotels & Resorts to Manage the Hilton Garden Inn Akron, Ohio

FAIRFAX, Va., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — James Carroll, President and CEO of Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC (“Crestline”) announced today that Crestline has been awarded the management of the 139 guestroom Hilton Garden Inn in Akron, Ohio. The hotel, which is located at 1307 E. Market Street, also offers 4,521 square feet of event space in five meeting rooms. The hotel is owned by a privately held real estate development and investment firm.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to work with this beautiful hotel,” said Mr. Carroll. “This management contract is part of an exceptionally active period for Crestline. In the past six months we have grown our managed hotel key count by more than 10%, adding an additional 2,300 keys to our portfolio, despite adverse market conditions.”

More About the Hilton Garden Inn Akron

Located near the University of Akron and Goodyear headquarters, the hotel is easily accessible from Route 18 and I-76 in Akron’s East End. It is across the street from the Goodyear Theater, and within three miles of Canal Park Stadium. It is 15 minutes from the Akron-Canton Airport. Guests may enjoy dining in the Garden Grille & Bar, relax at the indoor pool, or workout at the 24-hour fitness center. The hotel also offers complimentary shuttle service within a five-mile radius. For more information and reservations, visit https://www.hilton.com or call 330-733-2900.

About Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC

Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 122 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with nearly 18,500 rooms in 28 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, IHG, and Hyatt, as well as independent, private-label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

Important Notice:

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different. In addition, words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, and “intend” indicate a forward-looking statement; however, not all forward-looking statements include these words.

Media Contact:

Gayle MacIntyre
Global Ink Communications
[email protected]
404-643-8222

