An Iconic Hotel with Waterfront Views, Vintage Charm, & the Award-Winning ABACÁ Restaurant & Bar

FAIRFAX, Va., April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC (“Crestline”) announced it has been selected to manage the 248 guest room Kimpton Alton Fisherman’s Wharf, San Francisco. The luxe hotel offers guests a new perspective on comfort with an unpretentious yet upscale atmosphere that complements the vibe of Fisherman’s Wharf. The welcoming Living Room features sophisticated furnishings rooted in the 1970s San Francisco counterculture movement.

The Kimpton Alton Hotel is home to ABACÁ, recognized by the prestigious Michelin Guide as a “New Discovery.” ABACÁ which serves contemporary Filipino-Californian cuisine, was also nominated for a James Beard Award, named one of Esquire’s Best New Restaurants in America, and is on the New York Times list of Top 25 Restaurants in San Francisco.

“The Kimpton Alton Hotel is truly a one-of-a-kind hotel that uniquely embraces the character and charm of this iconic neighborhood while creating a contemporary and personalized guest experience,” said James Carroll, President & CEO of Crestline Hotels & Resorts. “We look forward to adding Crestline’s signature guest service to the many amenities and attributes of this beautiful hotel,” added Carroll.

Download image here: https://bit.ly/3JdbV9M

More About the Kimpton Alton Hotel Fisherman’s Wharf

Each of the hotel’s spacious guest rooms and suites are well appointed with a relaxing palette of colors, sculptural light fixtures, and playful patterns that frame views of San Francisco Bay. Along with marble accents and bronze fixtures, guests will find the Kimpton standards: in-room yoga mats, luxurious robes, and Frette linens. For special events and meetings, the hotel’s nearly 1,000 square feet of flexible meeting space has unique touches including a skylight, creative menus, and a staff dedicated to personalizing each event.

At the Kimpton Alton Fisherman’s Wharf guests can expect the unexpected. The hotel has loaner bikes, resident DJ’s curating music, a selection of records to peruse and play on your in-room Victrola record player, retro board games, samplings from local tastemakers, and an evening Kimpton Social. In addition, guests may arrange in-room spa services, bring their pet, and request valet parking.

The Kimpton Alton Fisherman’s Wharf is located at 2700 Jones Street, San Francisco, CA 94133. For more information and reservations visit. www.kimptonhotels.com or call (415) 771-9000.

About Crestline Hotels & Resorts

Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 127 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with nearly 17,800 rooms in 29 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and Kimpton as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

Important Notice:

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different. In addition, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” and “intend” indicate a forward-looking statement; however, not all forward-looking statements include these words.

Media Contact:

Gayle MacIntyre

Global Ink Communications

[email protected]

404.643.8222