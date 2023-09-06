FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC (“Crestline”) announced it has been selected to manage the 210-guest room Rochester Airport Marriott. The stunning upscale hotel is only five miles from Rochester International Airport (ROC) and offers complimentary airport shuttle service. Conveniently located to downtown Rochester, New York, and the city’s attractions, it is a short drive to Rochester Institute of Technology, The Strong Museum of Play, Seneca Park Zoo, and Lake Ontario. Meetings and events are easy to organize with the hotel’s 5,538 square feet of meeting space and full-service catering that can accommodate up to 400 guests.

“This is a beautiful hotel in a fantastic location,” said James Carroll, President & CEO of Crestline Hotels & Resorts. “We look forward to serving guests and engaging with the local community while employing our signature commitment to excellence in service,” added Carroll.

More About the Rochester Airport Marriott

Each of the hotel’s guest rooms and suites feature coffee makers, ergonomic workstations, and plush beds topped with fluffy pillows and soft linens. Additional hotel amenities include an indoor pool and hot tub, a 24-hour workout room complete with cardio machines, and complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the hotel. Breakfast is served daily in the hotel’s Café. The hotel’s signature restaurant, Images, is perfect for savory dining from lunch through dinner or a relaxing craft cocktail.

The Rochester Airport Marriott is located at 1890 Ridge Road West, Rochester, New York 14615. For more information and reservations: www.marriott.com or call 585.225.6880.

About Crestline Hotels & Resorts

Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 129 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with nearly 18,200 rooms in 30 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt, as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

