Crew Energy Inc. Announces Executive Change

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 8 mins ago

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Crew Energy Inc. (TSX:CR) (“Crew” or the “Company”) today announces that Mr. Robert Morgan, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Crew, has resigned his position with the Company in order to pursue an opportunity as President and Chief Executive Officer with a publicly traded, crude oil production and development company focused in Saskatchewan.  We wish Rob continued success.

“I want to thank Rob for his contributions to Crew over the past six years as we have transitioned towards a pure-play Northeast B.C. Montney producer focused on liquids-rich development,” said Dale Shwed, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Crew is well positioned to continue the delineation and development of our world-class Montney assets at Greater Septimus, Groundbirch and Tower.”   

About Crew

Crew Energy Inc. is a dynamic, growth-oriented exploration and production company, focused on increasing long-term production, reserves and cash flow per share through the development of our world-class Montney resource.  Crew is based in Calgary, Alberta and our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “CR”.

FOR DETAILED INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:   

Dale Shwed, President and C.E.O.     Phone: (403) 266-2088
Email: [email protected]
John Leach, Senior Vice President and C.F.O.    
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
