According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, North America dominated the Crew Management Market, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period

Farmington, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Crew Management Market is projected to grow from USD 1.79 Billion in 2022 to USD 3.15 Billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 8.41% in the 2022-2030 periods. The market for crew management is a rapidly expanding industry that deals with the scheduling, training, deployment, and salary administration of ship and aircraft crews. There are more ships and planes in use, and more people want efficient crew administration, so the market is likely to grow substantially over the next few years. The market for labor management is segmented by service type, application, end user, and region. The software and services sections make up the service type section. Because cloud-based crew administration solutions are growing in popularity, software is the largest service type segment. In the “Application” section, you will find “crew planning,” “crew training,” and “crew services,” among other things. The group of end-users includes transportation companies, airlines, and others.

Request Sample Copy of Report “ Crew Management Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2022 to 2030 ”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Crew Management Market Recent Developments:

In 2015, Saber Airline Solutions contracted with Alaska Airlines to provide a technology solution to track and monitor inventory of ancillary products.

Saber Airline Solutions contracted with Alaska Airlines to provide a technology solution to track and monitor inventory of ancillary products. In 2016, Lufthansa Systems signed a 10-year contract with IBS Software Services to replace its existing Unisys-based crew management technology. This contract will help modernize the crew management system.

Lufthansa Systems signed a 10-year contract with IBS Software Services to replace its existing Unisys-based crew management technology. This contract will help modernize the crew management system. In 2015, Fujitsu entered into a strategic partnership with Australia-based Constraint Technologies Incorporated to provide network operations, crew planning, tracking and management to the aviation industry.

Fujitsu entered into a strategic partnership with Australia-based Constraint Technologies Incorporated to provide network operations, crew planning, tracking and management to the aviation industry. In 2017, Jeppesen signed a three-year contract with Swiss International Air Lines to optimize crew planning.

Crew Management Market Dynamics:

Driver:

Crew management are essential for assuring flight safety. The necessity and significance of these systems, in addition to their efficacy in ensuring safe and efficient aircraft operations, are acknowledged globally. As a result, airlines are deploying these systems more frequently to assure sufficient rest time between flights to reduce crew fatigue. These systems also provide crew members with situational awareness and aid in troubleshooting, decision-making, and collaboration to ensure safe flight operations in the event of a malfunction in flight.

Opportunity:

New airline entry in developed nations presents some of the most alluring opportunities for the aviation industry’s main players. Employment costs are significant in developed nations such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Germany. Multiple airlines are entering the aviation industry in these developed nations. Therefore, these airlines require a crew management system in order to make the most efficient use of their crews and reduce the expenses incurred by flight attendants.

Regional Outlook:

In terms of revenue share, North America dominated the Crew Management Market in 2019. This development can be attributed to factors such as increased offshore drilling activity, the shale boom, and increased oil production from oil fields such as the North Slope of Alaska, the Mississippi Strait, and the Gulf of Mexico. In addition, technological advancements and growing adoption of cloud-based systems are anticipated to fuel the regional market during the forecast period.

Due to factors such as rising offshore drilling activity and rising energy demand from emerging nations including China and India, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience significant growth over the forecast period. The expansion of the fuel industry is anticipated to substantially increase fleet size over the next eight years, driving the demand for global crew management solutions.

Buy this Premium Research Report@

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/7194/

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 8.41% from 2023 to 2030 Market Size in 2022 USD 1.79 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 3.15 Billion By Type On-Cloud

Server-Based By Device Type Smartphones

Personal Computers

Tablets By Applications Crew Planning

Crew Training

Crew Services

Crew Operations By Companies Sabre Airline Solutions, Lufthansa Systems, Fujitsu, Jeppesen, IBS Software, Aims, and Others Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Crew Management Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Sabre Airline Solutions, Lufthansa Systems, Fujitsu, Jeppesen, IBS Software, Aims, and Others.

By Type:

On-Cloud

Server-Based

By Device Type:

Smartphones

Personal Computers

Tablets

By Application:

Crew Planning

Crew Training

Crew Services

Crew Operations

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

Jaw Crushers Market – The global Jaw Crusher Market is projected to resister a CAGR of around 6.2% during the forecast period. The Jaw Crusher market size is expected to be valued at USD 1,748 Million by the end of the forecast period. North America dominates the global jaw crusher market, accounting for a significant share due to the presence of established and technologically advanced manufacturers in the region. The US is the major market in North America owing to the high demand for jaw crushers in the country.

The global Jaw Crusher Market is projected to resister a CAGR of around 6.2% during the forecast period. The Jaw Crusher market size is expected to be valued at USD 1,748 Million by the end of the forecast period. North America dominates the global jaw crusher market, accounting for a significant share due to the presence of established and technologically advanced manufacturers in the region. The US is the major market in North America owing to the high demand for jaw crushers in the country. Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Landing Gear Market – The Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Landing Gear Market To Grow At A CAGR Of Around 13% During The Forecast Period. APAC will be the fastest-growing region in the market and is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Much of the region’s growth is due to the military expansion of major countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea.

The Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Landing Gear Market To Grow At A CAGR Of Around 13% During The Forecast Period. APAC will be the fastest-growing region in the market and is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Much of the region’s growth is due to the military expansion of major countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea. High Performance Tire Market – Global High-performance Tires Market is anticipated to reach US$ 46.96 Bn by 2030 from US$ 32 Bn in 2020 at a CAGR of 6.6% during a forecast period. In 2020, the US high-performance tire market will account for xx% share and is expected to grow at 5.4% during the forecast period. The European performance tire market is expected to reach 593 billion units by 2027.

Global High-performance Tires Market is anticipated to reach US$ 46.96 Bn by 2030 from US$ 32 Bn in 2020 at a CAGR of 6.6% during a forecast period. In 2020, the US high-performance tire market will account for xx% share and is expected to grow at 5.4% during the forecast period. The European performance tire market is expected to reach 593 billion units by 2027. Diaphragm Compressors Market – The Global Diaphragm Compressor Market Size Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 3.5% During The Forecast Period 2022 To 2030. The North American market is expected to follow the high demand for compressors in oil and gas industry applications, especially in hydraulic fracturing activities conducted in Canada and the United States. These companies are investing heavily in infrastructure expansion that will boost their product sales in the coming years.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:

Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:

Anna B. | Head Of Sales

Contrive Datum Insights

Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078

Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com