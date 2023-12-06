Customers give Cribl a willingness to recommend score of 96%

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cribl , the data engine for IT and Security, today announced it has been recognized as a Strong Performer in the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Event Stream Processing Report . Gartner defines event stream processing as software subsystems that perform real-time computation on streaming event data.

In the event stream processing market, Gartner Peer Insights has published 353 reviews and ratings in the 18-month period ending September 30, 2023. Cribl received an impressive 4.7/5 rating from its customers, with a resounding 96% expressing their willingness to recommend Cribl. There continues to be a growing demand for streaming platforms and customers use Cribl to ensure unparalleled flexibility and control over their data.

Cribl Stream , a vendor-agnostic observability pipeline, empowers customers to selectively collect the data they want, customize its formats as needed, and effortlessly direct it to any chosen tool. Cribl’s full suite of products enables an open observability architecture that combines data collection, routing, processing, and analysis for complete data visibility and control. Customer feedback for Cribl includes:

“Working with Cribl has been a great experience. Their team is knowledgeable and experienced. You would be hard pressed to find a problem that none of their staff has gone through. They built our team around the issues we were facing. We may be customers, but they feel like partners.” – Senior Site Reliability Engineer

“In the space of data management and analysis, Cribl Stream is a game changer. This platform provides a new standard for data streaming and business offering. It provides a dynamic way to simplify and optimize the way data is collected, processed, and shared.” – Audit Manager

“Cribl Stream has helped us to manage the load of our existing infrastructure in order to maximize the potential of resources at our disposal. As our business is very heavy on real time streaming data, we need to ensure that data processing is done at a fast speed without putting too many load components on our infrastructure. Hence, Cribl is helping us to manage our data pipelines very effectively.” – Senior Business Relationship Manager

“Cribl was born with a clear focus on our customers, aiming to unleash the full potential of their data by offering unparalleled freedom and flexibility in delivering it seamlessly to any tool in any desired format,” said Abby Strong, Chief Market Officer at Cribl. “This acknowledgment holds special significance, coming directly from our valued customers, and validates our dedication to delivering a top-tier customer experience. We’re excited to continue to partner with our customers to meet their unique needs and shape the future of data for IT and Security.”

Cribl’s data engine for IT and Security features the industry’s leading observability pipeline, an intelligent vendor-neutral agent, and the first-ever search-in-place solution. In October of this year, the company announced it surpassed $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), growing from $1 million to $100 million in ARR in less than four years. This achievement positioned the company as the fourth-fastest infrastructure company to reach centaur status, highlighting its rapid and impressive ascent in the industry.

Download the complimentary Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Event Stream Processing Report here .

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Cribl

Cribl makes open observability a reality for today’s tech professionals. The Cribl product suite defies data gravity with radical levels of choice and control. Wherever the data comes from, wherever it needs to go, Cribl delivers the freedom and flexibility to make choices, not compromises. It’s enterprise software that doesn’t suck, enables tech professionals to do what they need to do, and gives them the ability to say “Yes.” With Cribl, companies have the power to control their data, get more out of existing investments, and shape the future of IT and Security data. Founded in 2018, Cribl is committed to being the data company for IT and Security with a remote-first workforce and an office in San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit www.cribl.io or our LinkedIn, Twitter, or Slack community.

