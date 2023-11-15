Partnership brings new integrations to address modern data management and operationalization challenges for customers

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cribl, the data engine for IT and Security, today announced a new strategic partnership with Elastic, the company behind Elasticsearch®, to provide customers with greater data flexibility, delivering enhanced data visibility, improved SIEM capabilities, and simplified migrations to Elastic Cloud. The new partnership brings a deeper integration between the full Cribl suite of products and Elastic Security and Observability, enabling customers to more efficiently manage and operationalize their data. Additional Cribl Packs will be available to provide customers with out-of-the-box content that maps common log types to Elastic Common Schema (ECS), and in-product tiles will also be available alongside other pre-built integrations.

“Cribl gives us the flexibility and control we need to affordably manage and analyze our IT and security data in the face of rapid data growth,” said Brian Emmons, Senior Manager, IT Operations at Acxiom. “Cribl has allowed us to optimize and update our syslog infrastructure to easily collaborate with Elastic to boost our security posture, our engineers’ productivity, future-proof our data architecture, and adapt with the changing needs of our business.”

As data grows at a 28% compound annual growth rate1, effectively managing data is increasingly more challenging for many organizations, with limited access to the real-time data required to inform business decisions. Cribl and Elastic together give customers a streamlined data management experience, with capabilities including:

Enhanced data visibility with the power of Cribl’s pre-processing capabilities and Elastic’s real-time AI search analytics solutions for Observability, Security and Search, to tap into clear and concise data insights.

with the power of Cribl’s pre-processing capabilities and Elastic’s real-time AI search analytics solutions for Observability, Security and Search, to tap into clear and concise data insights. Improved SIEM capabilities to enhance and accelerate incident response with streamlined data processing tools.

to enhance and accelerate incident response with streamlined data processing tools. Simplified migrations for cloud deployments, on-prem to cloud migrations, and SIEM migrations.

Additional customer benefits include enhancing Elastic’s search analytics capabilities with optimized data input, ensuring data meets regulatory standards throughout its lifecycle, and lowering operational costs through more efficient data processing.

“Getting the right data into the right tools, and doing that efficiently, is at the core of what we do for our customers. This new partnership with Elastic brings stronger interoperability between our product suites and enables customers to do more with their data,” said Zac Kilpatrick, Vice President of Global Channels & Alliances at Cribl. “Cribl enhances on-prem and cloud migration process to Elastic Security and Observability. By helping customers transition from existing onboarding systems, we improve the management and control of enterprise logging and security pipelines. There’s massive value here for our customers, and we’re excited to work together to help customers realize the full power of their data.”

“Customers need visibility into their security and observability logging pipelines. Combining the unified Security and Observability capabilities of Elastic with Cribl’s data ingest, transformation, and routing features offered by Cribl brings a whole new level of flexibility to our clients — making it easier than ever to integrate and manage existing enterprise logging pipelines. Cribl’s use of the Elastic Common Schema will provide our customers with industry-leading flexibility to ingest, normalize, and manage the largest and most complicated security and observability pipelines,” said Laurent Mechain, Vice President of Strategic Alliances at Elastic.

In partnership with Cribl, Elastic is enhancing the OpenTelemetry (OTel) data integration process. This joint solution streamlines the transfer of OTel data into Elastic and builds on Elastic’s contribution of ECS to the OTel project earlier this year, which enables a unified specification for security and observability data within the OTel Semantic Conventions framework. The collaboration between Elastic and Cribl marks a significant advancement in the efficient and coherent management of security and observability data.

About Cribl

Cribl makes open observability a reality for today’s tech professionals. The Cribl product suite defies data gravity with radical levels of choice and control. Wherever the data comes from, wherever it needs to go, Cribl delivers the freedom and flexibility to make choices, not compromises. It’s enterprise software that doesn’t suck, enables tech professionals to do what they need to do, and gives them the ability to say “Yes.” With Cribl, companies have the power to control their data, get more out of existing investments, and shape the future of IT and Security data. Founded in 2018, Cribl is committed to being the data company for IT and Security with a remote-first workforce and an office in San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit www.cribl.io or our LinkedIn, Twitter, or Slack community.

