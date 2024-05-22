The Cribl TAP brings seamless integrations, increased customer choice, and commitment to partners to transform data management strategies

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cribl , the Data Engine for IT and Security, today announced the launch of the Cribl Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) program, a global ecosystem of technology partners bringing new integrations and validated solutions to customers to transform their data management strategy. With hundreds of existing integrations being used by customers today, the Cribl TAP provides new integrations with the world’s most widely used technology providers, expanded partner support, and increased choice for customers to select the data management tools that best fit their needs.

Cribl TAP partners like Microsoft, CrowdStrike, Wiz, Grafana, Hunters, Corelight, Gigamon, and more support customers by delivering joint solutions that simplify, support, and speed up their data modernization strategy. As enterprises are faced with exponentially growing volumes of data, a greater variety of data, and data that holds different value to different teams, Cribl is committed to fostering an open ecosystem of data management technology partners to help customers deal with this deluge of data.

“At our heart, we’re an integrations company and we strongly believe that customer data is their data. That’s why it’s so important to continue to expand our ecosystem of like-minded partners and give customers choice, control, and flexibility over their data,” said Vlad Melnik, Vice President of Business Development, Alliances at Cribl. “With our vendor-agnostic approach, Cribl is uniquely positioned to bring together key players in the industry to solve our customers’ biggest data management challenges. We’re excited to continue to grow our alliances so customers can choose the best solutions for their needs.”

Key program benefits include:

Build: Develop innovative, joint technical solutions at scale;

Learn: Get access to Cribl product expertise, training, and support to ensure seamless integrations with Cribl;

Market: Gain access to Cribl’s network of customers and partners through co-marketing initiatives, referral programs, and joint sales opportunities;

Support: Directly collaborate with Cribl’s sales, marketing, and technical teams to best serve customers and drive mutual success.

The Cribl TAP supports five tiers of partners, allowing companies of different types and sizes to find a best fit approach when integrating with Cribl’s product portfolio: Registered for entry-level partners exploring integrations, Incubation for partners integrating Cribl solutions into their offerings, Premier for partners building joint solutions, Elite for partners that demonstrate the highest level of engagement, alignment, and investment in joint initiatives, and CSP for cloud service providers to scale computing resources that businesses can access on-demand.

The Cribl TAP quotes:

“We are thrilled to enhance our partnership with Cribl through the Technology Alliance Program (TAP),” said Oron Noah, Head of Product Extensibility & Partnerships at Wiz. “This collaboration leverages Cribl Stream’s robust data management capabilities alongside Wiz’s comprehensive cloud security analysis, offering organizations enriched visibility into prioritized, context-rich cloud security alerts within their existing workflows. Together, we empower customers to manage and analyze security data efficiently, ensuring rapid response to threats and maintaining a strong cloud security posture.”

“Security data lakes have become essential for modern SecOps teams and Hunters’ cloud-native SIEM offers rapid integrations, scalable ingestion, and superior detection and analytics,” said Yuval Itzchakov, CTO at Hunters. “Cribl accelerates security data onboarding and ingestion, acting as a vital data onramp for our platform. With Cribl Stream’s advanced data ingestion and routing capabilities, our combined solution ensures that joint customers extract maximum value from their security data lakes.”

“Corelight is excited to join Cribl’s TAP program and continue helping security teams address increasingly sophisticated security challenges and optimize their operations,” said Todd Wingler, VP, Global Alliances and Channels at Corelight. “When used together, Corelight and Cribl enable organizations to enhance their security data, control costs, and improve the overall efficiency of their security operations. We look forward to continuing to bring our joint solutions and seamless integrations to customers, providing critical evidence to disrupt future attacks.”

“It’s a privilege to partner with Cribl to deliver an integrated solution that helps joint customers gain deep observability across their hybrid cloud infrastructure,” said Srinivas Chakravarty, Vice President of Cloud Ecosystem at Gigamon. “Cribl simplifies the process of delivering network-derived intelligence from Gigamon to customers’ tools in the various formats required, enabling customers to focus solely on proactively detecting cyber threats instead of navigating the intricacies of delivering unique data to tools. By integrating network and systems telemetry in a single view, customers are empowered with the flexibility to get any data, in any format, to any destination across their infrastructure, maximizing the return on tool investments.”

