KUNDUZ, Afghanistan (Reuters) – Since U.S. forces began stepping up air strikes against the Taliban, Kunduz shopkeeper Najibullah no longer fears another insurgent takeover of the northern Afghan city. But he does fear robbery or kidnap by militia gangs.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Tillerson says no truth to reports that he is being replaced - December 2, 2017
- Crime, casualties undermine U.S. gains on Afghan battlefield - December 2, 2017
- Venezuela political talks end without deal, new meeting planned Dec. 15 - December 2, 2017