Crimson Wine Group Announces Webcast Details for Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders

NAPA, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCQB: CWGL) today announced it will host a live webcast of its 2020 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.

This year, in light of the public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the protocols established by federal, state and local governments, the Company is conducting its Annual Meeting exclusively as a virtual meeting via live webcast that can be accessed at https://web.lumiagm.com/228791521 .

As described in the Company’s proxy statement, filed July 10, 2020, only stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 25, 2020 are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.

To join the meeting with the ability to vote in the live format, shareholders must enter their 11-digit voter control number included on the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, the proxy card, or in the instructions that accompany the proxy materials, along with the password: crimson2020 (which is case-sensitive). Stockholders who hold their shares in a brokerage account and did not receive proxy materials directly should contact their broker.

All interested parties may also join the meeting by entering as a “Guest.”

As at Crimson’s prior in-person Annual Meetings, the Company is offering stockholders special discounts on wine purchases. Details are available on the Crimson website, www.crimsonwinegroup.com , in the “Investor Relations” and “Annual Meeting” section.

About Crimson Wine Group

Based in the Napa Valley, Crimson Wine Group crafts benchmark wines from exceptional vineyards in premier wine-growing regions throughout the United States. Crimson Wine Group owns and manages approximately 1,000 acres of vineyard land across six distinct regions, along with a diverse collection of exceptional domestic estates and wine brands, including Pine Ridge Vineyards (Napa, Calif.), Seghesio Family Vineyards (Healdsburg, Calif.), Archery Summit (Dayton, Ore.), Chamisal Vineyards (San Luis Obispo, Calif.), Double Canyon (West Richland, Wash.), Seven Hills Winery (Walla Walla, Wash.) and Malene Wines (Santa Luis Obispo, Calif.). For more information, please visit www.CrimsonWineGroup.com.

