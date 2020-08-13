Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Crimson Wine Group Announces Webcast Details for Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Crimson Wine Group Announces Webcast Details for Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 26 mins ago

NAPA, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCQB: CWGL) today announced it will host a live webcast of its 2020 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. 

This year, in light of the public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the protocols established by federal, state and local governments, the Company is conducting its Annual Meeting exclusively as a virtual meeting via live webcast that can be accessed at https://web.lumiagm.com/228791521

As described in the Company’s proxy statement, filed July 10, 2020, only stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 25, 2020 are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.

To join the meeting with the ability to vote in the live format, shareholders must enter their 11-digit voter control number included on the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, the proxy card, or in the instructions that accompany the proxy materials, along with the password: crimson2020 (which is case-sensitive). Stockholders who hold their shares in a brokerage account and did not receive proxy materials directly should contact their broker.

All interested parties may also join the meeting by entering as a “Guest.”  

As at Crimson’s prior in-person Annual Meetings, the Company is offering stockholders special discounts on wine purchases. Details are available on the Crimson website, www.crimsonwinegroup.com, in the “Investor Relations” and “Annual Meeting” section.

About Crimson Wine Group

Based in the Napa Valley, Crimson Wine Group crafts benchmark wines from exceptional vineyards in premier wine-growing regions throughout the United States. Crimson Wine Group owns and manages approximately 1,000 acres of vineyard land across six distinct regions, along with a diverse collection of exceptional domestic estates and wine brands, including Pine Ridge Vineyards (Napa, Calif.), Seghesio Family Vineyards (Healdsburg, Calif.), Archery Summit (Dayton, Ore.), Chamisal Vineyards (San Luis Obispo, Calif.), Double Canyon (West Richland, Wash.), Seven Hills Winery (Walla Walla, Wash.) and Malene Wines (Santa Luis Obispo, Calif.). For more information, please visit www.CrimsonWineGroup.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Crimson Wine Group
Tina Hilger
707.260.0910
[email protected]

PondelWilkinson Inc.
Roger Pondel
310.279.5965
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.