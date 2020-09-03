Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Appoints Rare Disease Executive, Camille L. Bedrosian, M.D., to Board of Directors

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Appoints Rare Disease Executive, Camille L. Bedrosian, M.D., to Board of Directors

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNX), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors, today announced the appointment of Camille L. Bedrosian, M.D. as an independent member of its board of directors. Dr. Bedrosian brings over 25 years of experience leading drug development efforts for rare disease products and building successful medical affairs and clinical development teams.

“Dr. Bedrosian’s experience in rare disease drug development will be an asset to Crinetics as we advance our pipeline,” said Scott Struthers, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Crinetics. “Her experience navigating the global regulatory landscape and understanding of the unique challenges that rare disease therapeutics face will be valuable as we continue our evolution into a commercial company.”

Dr. Bedrosian currently serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. where she oversees global development functions including medical affairs, clinical development, clinical operations, regulatory affairs, patient advocacy and engagement, biometrics, and drug safety/pharmacovigilance. In this position, she is responsible for providing strategic leadership across clinical development and translational research programs. Prior to Ultragenyx, Dr. Bedrosian held executive-level positions in global development at Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Earlier in her career, Dr. Bedrosian served in the clinical research and development department of Genetics Institute, Inc. (acquired by Wyeth Inc., now part of Pfizer Inc.), where she assumed roles of increasing responsibility, eventually overseeing the company’s hemophilia therapeutic area. Dr. Bedrosian earned her medical degree from Harvard Medical School, a Master of Science degree from MIT, and completed a residency and fellowship at Duke University School of Medicine. She currently serves as a Member of the MIT Corporation Visiting Committee for the department of biology.

Dr. Bedrosian added, “I am impressed with the strong science at the core of Crinetics’ business and am looking forward to working with the team to implement innovative approaches to help expedite the development of the company’s pipeline of rare disease therapeutics.”

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s lead product candidate, paltusotine (formerly CRN00808), is an oral, selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist undergoing two Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, an orphan disease affecting more than 25,000 people in the United States. Crinetics plans to advance paltusotine into a Phase 3 trial in acromegaly and a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors in 2021. The company is also developing an oral nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 5 agonist for hyperinsulinism, as well as an oral nonpeptide ACTH antagonist for the treatment of Cushing’s disease, congenital adrenal hyperplasia and other diseases of excess ACTH. All of the company’s drug candidates are new chemical entities resulting from in-house drug discovery efforts and are wholly owned by the company. For more information, please visit www.crinetics.com.

Contacts
Investors:
Marc Wilson
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
(858) 450-6464

Media:
Aline Sherwood
Scienta Communications
[email protected]
(312) 238-8957

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.