Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Showcasing Breadth of Pipeline at ENDO 2021 with Presentations on Three Clinical Programs

– Details of New Paltusotine Tablet Formulation to be Unveiled –

– Preclinical Evidence Supporting Programs in Congenital Hyperinsulinism and Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia and Cushing’s Disease Selected for Oral and Late-breaking Presentations –

SAN DIEGO, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —  Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNX), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors, announced upcoming oral and poster presentations at the Endocrine Society’s annual ENDO 2021 congress. In addition to a poster summarizing the company’s previously announced ACROBAT Phase 2 results of paltusotine for the treatment of acromegaly, Crinetics will provide details of the improved tablet formulation of paltusotine that the company plans to advance into Phase 3 studies. Preclinical evidence supporting the company’s development of its selective somatostatin receptor type 5 (SST5) agonist, CRN04777, for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism was selected for a late-breaking e-poster presentation. An oral presentation will also be given on the preclinical studies of CRN04894, the company’s lead adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) antagonist for the treatment of diseases associated with excess ACTH such as congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) and Cushing’s disease.

The poster and oral presentations will be made available on the Crinetics website following the conclusion of the congress. For ENDO attendees, Crinetics staff will also be available to address questions and discuss pipeline programs in the virtual exhibit hall.

March 20, 2021, 11:00 a.m. eastern time
Session P15
Bench to Bedside: Novel Mechanisms in Diabetes and Metabolism

  • Selective Somatostatin 5 (SST5) and Somatostatin 2 (SST2) Nonpeptide Agonists Potently Suppress Glucose- and Tolbutamide-Stimulated Dynamic Insulin Secretion from Isolated Human Islets

Session P30
Clinical Trials and Study Updates in Neuroendocrinology and Pituitary

  • Pharmacokinetics and Safety of an Improved Oral Formulation of Paltusotine, a Selective, Nonpeptide Somatostatin Receptor 2 (SST2) Agonist for the Treatment of Acromegaly
  • Safety and Efficacy of Switching Injected Peptide Long-Acting Somatostatin Receptor Ligands to Once Daily Oral Paltusotine: ACROBAT Edge Phase 2 Study

March 21, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. eastern time
Session OR03
Wide Spectrum of Translational Adrenal Research

  • Effects of CRN04894, a Nonpeptide Orally Bioavailable ACTH Antagonist, on Corticosterone in Rodent Models of ACTH Excess

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s lead product candidate, paltusotine (formerly CRN00808), is an investigational, oral, selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 (SST2) agonist for the treatment of acromegaly, an orphan disease affecting more than 26,000 people in the United States. Crinetics plans to advance paltusotine into a Phase 3 program in acromegaly and a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors. The company is also developing CRN04777, an investigational, oral, nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 5 (SST5) agonist for congenital hyperinsulinism, as well as CRN04894, an investigational, oral, nonpeptide ACTH antagonist for the treatment of Cushing’s disease, congenital adrenal hyperplasia, and other diseases of excess ACTH. All of the company’s drug candidates are new chemical entities resulting from in-house drug discovery efforts and are wholly owned by the company. For more information, please visit crinetics.com.

Contacts:
Marc Wilson
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
(858) 450-6464

Investors / Media:
Corey Davis
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
[email protected]
(212) 915-2577

Aline Sherwood
Scienta Communications
[email protected]
(312) 238-8957

