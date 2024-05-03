SAN DIEGO, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNX) today announced that it will report first quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, May 9, 2024, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. Company management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss financial results and provide a business update.
Conference Call & Webcast
|Thursday, May 9th @ 4:30 PM ET
|Domestic:
|1-888-886-7786
|International:
|1-416-764-8658
|Conference ID:
|71864759
Participants can use Guest dial-in #s above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me™ link for instant telephone access to the event.
Call me™: https://emportal.ink/3xjDV8X
Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1664624&tp_key=4756f5f4c0
About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Paltusotine, an investigational, first-in-class, oral somatostatin receptor type 2 (SST2) agonist, is in Phase 3 clinical development for acromegaly and Phase 2 clinical development for carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics has demonstrated pharmacologic proof-of-concept in a Phase 1 clinical study for CRN04894, an investigational, first-in-class, oral ACTH antagonist, that is currently in Phase 2 clinical studies for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and Cushing’s disease. All of the Company’s drug candidates are orally delivered, small molecule new chemical entities resulting from in-house drug discovery efforts, including additional discovery programs addressing a variety of endocrine conditions such as hyperparathyroidism, polycystic kidney disease, Graves’ disease, thyroid eye disease, diabetes and obesity.
Contact:
Corey Davis
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
[email protected]
(212) 915-2577
Media:
Natalie Badillo
Head of Corporate Communications
[email protected]
858 345-6075
Source: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
